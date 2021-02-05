તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઉત્સાહના ઉન્માદમાં કાયદો ભૂલાયો:આણંદમાં ચૂંટણી ઉમેદવારો અને કાર્યકરો દ્વારા કોરોના ગાઈડલાઈનની ફજેતી કરાઈ: સરકારી તંત્ર તમાશો જોતું રહ્યુ

આણંદ9 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • સરદાર પટેલ બેન્કવેટ હોલમાં સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ ના ધજાગરા જોવા મળ્યા
  • ચૂંટણી અધિકારીના હોલમાં પણ હકડેઠઠ ભીડ જામી હતી
  • અંદરોઅંદર શ્વાસ રૂંધાય અને કોરોના ફેલાય તેવી પરિસ્થિતિ

આણંદમાં સરદાર પટેલ બેન્કવેટ હોલ ખાતે કોરોના ગાઈડલાઈનની ફજેતી નજરે ચઢી હતી. જે લોકો જનતાની સુખ ,સુવિધા અને આરોગ્યની ચિંતા કરવા નગરપાલિકા ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારી કરી હોવાની દાવો કરે છે તેજ લોકો ચૂંટણી ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવતી વખતે કોરોના ગાઈડલાઈન નો સદંતર ભંગ કરતા નજરે ચઢી રહ્યા હતા.પોલિટિકલ પાવરફુલ વ્યક્તિઓને લઈ જિલ્લા વહીવટી તંત્ર અને પોલીસ તંત્ર મુક પ્રેક્ષક બની તમાશો જોતું નજરે ચઢી રહ્યુ હતું.

આણંદ જિલ્લામાં ભાજપના ચૂંટણી મેન્ડેટ જાહેર થયા બાદ કોંગ્રેસે પણ પોતાના દાવેદારોને વ્યક્તિગત ફોન કરી ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવવા જણાવી દીધું છે.આજે ભાજપ,કોંગ્રેસ અને અપક્ષ સહિતના ચૂંટણી ઉમેદવારો પોતાના ટેકેદારો અને સમર્થકો સાથે ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવવા પહોંચતા કોરોના ગાઈડલાઈનનો ચોખ્ખો ભંગ જણાતો હતો. જિલ્લા વહીવટી તંત્ર અને પોલીસ દ્વારા દેખાવ પૂરતી બંદોબસ્ત અને કામગીરી જણાતી હતી.ચૂંટણી પુરી થતા સુધીમાં આણંદ માં કોરોના નો રાફડો ફાટે તેવી પરિસ્થિતિ નિર્માણ થયેલ જણાતી હતી.

ગુરુવારે ભાજપ દ્વારા ઉમેદવાર યાદી જાહેર થતા કોંગ્રસે પોતાના ઉમેદવારોને ખાનગી ફોન કરી ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવવા જણાવી દીધું છે.આજે શુક્રવારે આણંદ નગરપાલિકામાં ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવવા ઉમેદવારો તેમજ તેના ટેકેદારો અને સમર્થકોનો ઉમળકો ભીડ સ્વરૂપે ડોકયો હતો.ચૂંટણી અધિકારીના હોલમાં પણ કોરોના ગાઈડલાઈનની ફજેતી નજરે ચઢી રહી હતી.80 ફૂટ રોડ ઉપર આવેલ સરદાર પટેલ બેન્કવેટ હોલમાં સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ ના ધજાગરા જોવા મળ્યા હતા. ચૂંટણી ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવવા આવતા ઉમેદવારો અને તેમના ટેકેદારો ને કોરોના નો કોઈ જ ભય જણાતો નહોતો.ચૂંટણી અધિકારીના હોલમાં પણ હકડેઠઠ ભીડ જામી હતી.અંદરોઅંદર શ્વાસ રૂંધાય અને કોરોના ફેલાય તેવી પરિસ્થિતિ હોવા છતાં સરકારી તંત્ર મૂકપ્રેક્ષક બની તમાશો જોઈ રહયુ હતું.

