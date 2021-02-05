તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન:આણંદમાં હોમિયોપેથીક કોલેજમાં ABVPના ધરણા

આણંદ39 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • રેલમાં પ્લેકાર્ડ પ્રદર્શિત કરી વિરોધ દર્શાવ્યો

આણંદમાં અમુલ ડેરી રોડ ઉપર આવેલી વી. એચ. દવે હોમિયોપેથીક મેડીકલ કોલેજ અને આણંદ હોમિયોપેથીક મેડીકલ કોલેજ અને રીસર્ચ ઈન્સ્ટીટ્યુટમાં અખિલ ભારતીય વિદ્યાર્થી પરિષદ દ્વારા હોમિયોપેથીક અભ્યાસક્રમના ઈન્ટર્નશીપના સ્ટાઈપેન્ડના દરમાં વધારો કરવાની માંગ સાથે એબીવીપીના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ અને કાર્યકરો દ્વારા સુત્રોચ્ચાર કરી વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. અને કોલેજ કેમ્પસમાં ધરણા કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. અને રજુઆત કરી માંગણી કરી હતી કે હોમિયોપેથીક ઈન્ટર્નશીપ ડૉક્ટરોનું સ્ટાઈપેન્ડ5203 માંથી વધારીને9000 કરવામાં આવે તેમજ સ્ટાઈપેન્ડ રેગ્યુલર ચુકવવામાં આવે તેમજ મેડીકલ ડેન્ટલ ફિઝીયોથેરાપી અને આયુર્વેદના અભ્યાસક્રમના ઈન્ટર્નશીપ અનુસ્નાતક અને સુપર સ્પેશ્યાલીટી અભ્યાસક્રમના રેસીડેન્ટને નવા નિયમ મુજબ સ્ટાઈપેન્ડ મળે છે.

જ્યારે હોમિયોપેથીક અભ્યાસક્રમના ઈન્ટર્નશીપને જુના ઠરાવ મુજબ ઠરાવ ચુકવવામાં આવે છે. ત્યારે ઈન્ટર્નશીપ સ્ટાઈપેન્ડ ચુકવવામાં હોમિયોપેથીકના તબીબોને અન્યાય શા માટે કરવામાં આવે છે તેવી માંગ કરવામાં આવે છે. ધરણા કર્યા બાદ એબીવીપીના કાર્યકરો દ્વારા જાે આ અંગે ચાર દિવસમાં સરકાર દ્વારા નિર્ણય લેવામાં નહી આવે તો આગામી દિવસોમાં આંદોલન કરવાની તેમજ કોલેજાેને તાળાબંધી કરવાની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી હતી.

