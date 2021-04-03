તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રજૂઆત:બોરીયા ગામની જમીન પચાવી પાડનાર સામે ગુનો નોંધવા માંગ

આણંદએક કલાક પહેલા
પેટલાદ તાલુકાના બોરીયા અને અગાસ સીમમાં શ્રીમદ રાજચંદ્ર આશ્રમના સંચાલકો દ્વારા બોરીયા ગ્રામ પંચાયત હસ્તકની જમીનમાં ગેરકાયદે કબ્જો કરીને બાંધકામ કર્યું છે. ત્યારે આશ્રમના સંચાલકો સામે લેન્ડ ગ્રેબીંગ એક્ટ હેઠળ ગુનો નોંધવાની માંગ સાથે જીલ્લા કલેકટરને અરજી થતા ખળભળાટ મચી ગયો છે.

બોરીયા ગામે ગ્રામ પંચાયત હસ્તકની સરકારી જમીન બ્લોક નં. 218/અ ની 7/12 ની એચએલમાં 33059 ચોરસ મીટર જમીનમાં કબ્જેદાર તરીકે શ્રીમદ રાજચંદ્ર આશ્રમનું નામ ચાલે છે. જે ગેરકાયદેસર છે. 1997 ના હુકમ નંબર જમન-3 પટેલાદ વશી / 3532 ખેડા જીલ્લા કલેકટરના હુકમ અનુસાર 9 શરતને આધીન વાદગ્રસ્ત જમીન જે સરકારની ગૌચરની જમીન બ્લોક નં. 218 ની 2043 ચોરસ મીટર જમીન અદલા બદલી કરી હતી. અને બાકીની જમીન પંચાયતની માલિકીની હોવા છતાં ગેરકાયદેસર પુરેપુરી જમીનમાં પ્રતિ વિવાદીનું નામ દાખલ કરવામાં આવેલ જે ગેરકાયદેસર છે. આ જમીનમાં 2043 ચોરસ મીટર જમીન સિવાયની જમીનની માલિકી બોરીયા ગ્રામ પંચાયતની છે.

હાલમાં આ જમીનના રેકર્ડ પર શ્રીમદ રાજચંદ્ર આશ્રમનું નામ ગેરકાયદેસર રીતે દાખલ થવાના કારણે બાકીની સરકારી જમીન જે આશ્રમને ફાળવેલ નહી હોવા છતાં આ જમીનના રેકર્ડ પર ગેરકાયદેસર રીતે નામ દાખલ કરેલ છે. હાલમાં140 ગુંઠા ઉપરાંતની જમીન જે પંચાયતની માલિકીની છે. તેના પર ગેરકાયદેસર કબ્જાે જમાવી લીધેલો છે. જેથી રાજચંદ્ર આશ્રમના ટ્રસ્ટીઓ વિરુદ્ધ ગુજરાત જમીન પચાવી પાડવા પર પ્રતિબંધ અધિનિયમ 2020 અંતર્ગત કાર્યવાહી કરવા માટે બોરીયા ગામના ભાવીનકુમાર પુનમભાઈ પ્રજાપતિએ લેન્ડ ગ્રેબીંગ જીલ્લા સમિતિ સમક્ષ અરજી કરી માંગ કરી છે.

