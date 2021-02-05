તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વિજય:આણંદ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની સિંહોલ બેઠક ઉપર પુનઃ મતદાનમાં કોંગ્રેસનો વિજય, 688 મતે કોંગ્રેસે ભાજપને હરાવ્યું

આણંદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બોરીયા-1 મતદાન મથકનું ઈવીએમ મત ગણતરી દરમિયાન ખોટકાઈ જતા પરિણામ જાહેર થઈ શક્યું નહોતું
  • વિજય જાહેર થતા કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યકરોએ વિજયઉત્સવ મનાવ્યો

આણંદ જીલ્લા પંચાયત સિહોલ બેઠકના બોરીયા-1 મતદાન મથકનું ઈવીએમ યુનીટ મત ગણતરી દરમિયાન ખોટકાઈ જતા પરિણામ જાહેર થઈ શક્યું નહોતું. સિંહોલ બેઠકના બોરીયા-1 બુથ ઉપર 4 તારીખે પુનઃ મતદાન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું અને આજે મત ગણતરી કરી પરિણામ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યુ છે જેમાં કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારનો 688 મતે વિજય જાહેર થતા કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યકરોએ વિજયઉત્સવ મનાવ્યો હતો.

ભારત ઈલેક્ટ્રોનીક્સ લિમિટેડના મેન્યુફેકચર કંપનીના એન્જીનિયર દ્વારા ચકાસણી કરાઇ

આણંદ જીલ્લા પંચાયતની સિહોલ બેઠકની મત ગણતરી દરમિયાન મતદાન મથક નં.1 બોરીયા-1 માં લેવાયેલ ઈવીએમ કન્ટ્રોલ યુનીટ ખોટકાતા કન્ટ્રોલ યુનીટ ઈવીએમ ખુલી શક્યું ન હતું. જેના કારણે મતોની ગણતરી થઈ શકી ન હતી. ભારત ઈલેક્ટ્રોનીક્સ લિમિટેડના મેન્યુફેકચર કંપનીના એન્જીનિયર દ્વારા ચકાસણી કરવામાં આવતા ટેકનીકલ ખામીના કારણે આ કન્ટ્રોલ યુનીટમાંથી પરિણામ મળી શકે તેમ નથી તેમ જણાવતા બોરીયા-1 બુથ પર પુનઃ મતદાનનો આદેશ આપવામાં આવતા ગઈકાલે બોરીયા-1 બુથનું પુનઃ મતદાન યોજાયું હતું.

ચુંટણી અધિકારીએ કોંગ્રેસના કોકીલા પરમારને વિજય જાહેર કર્યા

4 માર્ચે થયેલ બોરીયા-1 બુથ ના કુલ 902 મતદારો પૈકી 713 મતદારોએ મતદાન કરતા કુલ 79 ટકા મતદાન નોંધાયુ હતું.આજે સવારે પેટલાદની એજ્યુકેશન કોલેજ સ્થિત મતદાન કેન્દ્ર પર મત ગણતરી હાથ ધરવામાં આવતા બોરીયા-1 બુથ પરથી કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર કોકીલાબેન પરમારને 471 મત અને ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર નીતાબેન જયેશભાઈ સોનારાને 240 મત જ્યારે બે મત નોટાને પડ્યા હતા. જેથી સિહોલ બેઠકની મત ગણતરી પુર્ણ થતા કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર કોકીલા પરમારને 9285 મત અને ભાજપના નીતા સોનારાને 8597 મત મળ્યા હોય ચુંટણી અધિકારીએ કોંગ્રેસના કોકીલા પરમારને 688 મતે ચુંટાયેલા જાહેર કર્યા હતા.

પુનઃ મતદાન બાદ આજે બોરીયા-1 મતદાન મથકની મત ગણતરી હાથ ધરાતા જેમાં કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારનો વિજય થતા કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યકરો અને ઉમેદવારના સમર્થકોનો ઉત્સાહ ગગને ચઢ્યો હતો. મહત્વનું છે કે, આ બેઠક પર કુલ 354 મત નોટામાં પડ્યા હતા. પરિણામ બાદ કોંગ્રેસે વિજેતા ઉમેદવારનું વિજય સરઘસ મતક્ષેત્રમાં ભારે ઉત્સાહ સાથે ફર્યુ હતું.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો

    Sponsored By

    Astral Pipes
    ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
    VS
    ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
    સ્ટમ્પ્સ
    • કૉપી લિંક
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપોલીસે પૂછ્યું તો આરિફે જવાબ આપ્યો- હા, મેં જ આઈશાને કહ્યું હતું કે વીડિયો બનાવજે અને પછી ધ્રુસકે ધ્રુસકે રડવા લાગ્યો - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો