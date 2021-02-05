તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

હોબાળો:ઉમરેઠ નગરપાલિકામાં એક જ પરિવારના બે સભ્યોને મેન્ડેટ જાહેર કરાતા ભાજપમાં હોબાળો, પારિવારિક ખેલ પાડવા ભાજપ નો ઉપયોગ કરાયાની ચર્ચા

ઉમરેઠ9 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વોર્ડ -5 ના બે મેન્ડેટધારી ઉમેદવારો ભૂગર્ભમાં ઉતરી જતા શહેર અને જિલ્લા ભાજપ વિસામણમાં મુકાયું
  • જિલ્લા સંગઠન પાર્ટી પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડ ને ગેરમાર્ગે દોરી રહ્યું છે કે ઉમરેઠ શહેરની રાજકીય સોંગઠાબાજીનો ભોગ જિલ્લા સંગઠન બન્યું ?

ઉમરેઠના વોર્ડ - 1 અને વોર્ડ- 5 ના ઉમેદવારોએ ભાજપ સ્થાનિક અને જિલ્લા હોદેદારોનો ઉઠક બેઠક વધારી દીધી છે.ભાજપે ચૂંટણી ઉમેદવાર લિસ્ટ જાહેર કરતા ઉમરેઠમાં હૂંસાતુંસીનો માહોલ સર્જાયેલ છે. ભાજપના સંગઠન હોદ્દેદારો ,નિરીક્ષકો દરિયો ઉલેચી કાદવ કાઢ્યો જેવી પરિસ્થિતિ નિર્માણ થઈ છે. ઉમરેઠના વોર્ડ-1માં એક જ પરિવારના બે વ્યકિતને મેન્ડેટ ફળવતા કામ કરતા કાર્યકરોમાં ખૂબ નારાજગી વ્યાપી છે.તો બીજી તરફ વોર્ડ-1 માજ એક આગેવાનને મેન્ડેટ ન મળતાં વોર્ડ -5 ના બે મેન્ડેટધારી ઉમેદવારો ભૂગર્ભમાં ઉતરી જતા શહેર અને જિલ્લા ભાજપ વિસામણમાં મુકાયું છે.

જિલ્લા પ્રમુખે પ્રેસવાર્તામાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે જિલ્લા સંકલન,તાલુકા સંકલન અને શહેર સંકલન તેમજ પ્રદેશ પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડ સાથે સતત મનોમંથન બાદ ઉમેદવારી નામો નક્કી થયા હતા.ગુરૂવારે જિલ્લા ભાજપ દ્વારા ઉમેદવારોની યાદી બહાર પાડવામાં આવી હતી. જેમાં ઉમેરઠ નગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ નંબર - 1 માં મોના ભાવિનભાઇ પટેલ તેમજ મેહુલ વિનુભાઈ પટેલ એમ બંન્ને એક જ પરિવારના સભ્યોને મેન્ડેટ ફળવાયું હતું.જેને લઈ ઉમરેઠ સહિત જિલ્લા માં ભાજપના નિરીક્ષકો અને સંગઠન હોદ્દેદરોની ઠેકડી ઉડી હતી.એક તરફ પાર્ટીના એક અવાજે જીવ દાવ ઉપર લગાવી દેતા કાર્યકરો અને બીજી તરફ પક્ષના હોદ્દેદરોની ચરમપોષી કરી મેન્ડેટ મેળવતા મહારથીઓ વચ્ચે પ્રામાણિકપણે કામ કરતો કાર્યકર્તા પીસાઈ રહ્યો છે ની લાગણી કાર્યકરોમાં રોષ જન્માવી રહી છે.

ઉમરેઠના વોર્ડ નંબર-1 માં ભાભી અને જેઠ એક જ પેનલમાંથી મતદારો પાસે વોટ માગશે તેવી પરિસ્થિતિની મોડે મોડે જાણ થઈ હોવાનો દાવો કરી ગાંધીનગરમાં કરગરી જિલ્લા હોદ્દેદરો કફોડી પરિસ્થિતમાં મુકાયા છે.બીજી તરફ વોર્ડ 1 માજ એક બિલ્ડર ને મેન્ડેટ આપવાની બાંહેધરી આપવામાં આવી હતી જેનું પાલન ન થતા વોર્ડ-5 ના બે મેન્ડેટ ફળવાયેલ ઉમેદવારો ગુમ થયા ની ચર્ચા છે.જોકે બગડેલું સુધારવા જિલ્લા હોદેદારો પ્રદેશ કક્ષાએ જાતજાતના ખુલાસા મોકલી કરગરી રહયા ના અહેવાલો જિલ્લામાં કાર્યકરોમાં ચગડોળે ચઢ્યા છે.રાજકીય પંડિતોમાં એ વિષય ચર્ચાનો મુદ્દો છે કે જિલ્લા સંગઠન પાર્ટી પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડ ને ગેરમાર્ગે દોરી રહ્યું છે કે ઉમરેઠ શહેરની રાજકીય સોંગઠાબાજીનો ભોગ જિલ્લા સંગઠન બન્યું છે.

આધારભૂત સૂત્રો પાસેથી મળતી માહિતી મુજબ સ્થાનિક આગેવાનોએ પરિવારજનો સાથે મીટીંગ કરી આ અંગે સમાધાન કરી ગમે તે એક વ્યક્તિ ઉમેદવાર દાવેદારી પરત ખેંચે તેવી તજવીજ હાથ ધરતા પારિવારિક ગમો ,અણગમો અને મિલકત સંબંધી બાબતોના પ્રશ્નો પણ ઉભા થતા મામલો ગુંચવાયો હોવાના અહેવાલ છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓનાણાં મંત્રીએ જમાઈ શબ્દને લઈને કોંગ્રેસ પર કટાક્ષ કર્યો, પછી સ્પષ્ટતા કરી- જમાઈ દરેક ઘરમાં હોય છે, જોકે કોંગ્રેસમાં આ સ્પેશિયલ નામ - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો