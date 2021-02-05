તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નિરીક્ષણ:દાંડી યાત્રાના પ્રથમ પડાવ એવા બોરીયાવી ગામની આણંદ કલેકટરે મુલાકાત લીધી, 12 તારીખથી શરૂ થશે દાંડી સ્મૃતિ યાત્રા

આણંદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • 16 માર્ચે આણંદ જિલ્લામાં યાત્રા પ્રવેશ કરશે

પૂ.મહાત્મા ગાંધીની મૂળ યાત્રા મુજબ બોરીયાવી, નાપા, બોરસદ, કંકાપુરા, રાસ વગેરે ગામોથી પસાર થઈ હતી અને મૂળ માર્ગ 47 કી. મી. મુજબ જ પૂ.બાપુ એ જ્યાં જ્યાં રાત્રી રોકાણ કર્યું હતું એ મુજબ જ દાંડી યાત્રા- 2021માં સામેલ પદયાત્રિકો પદયાત્રા કરશે.

આ દાંડી યાત્રા તા.16મીના રોજ આણંદ જિલ્‍લામાં સૌ પ્રથમ બોરિયાવી ખાતે પ્રવેશ કરશે. આ માટે જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર આર.જી.ગોહિલ અને ટીમ આણંદના અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા આ દાંડી યાત્રા સારી રીતે પસાર થાય અને યાત્રાના યાત્રીઓના ઉતારા સહિતની તમામ વ્યવસ્થાઓની સમીક્ષા કરવામાં આવી રહી છે સાથે સાથે માર્ગ ઉપર આવતા ગામોના આગેવાનો સરપંચો સાથે પણ સંકલન કરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે.

