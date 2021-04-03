તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આપઘાત:નોકરીની શોધમાં નીકળેલા દાહોદના એન્જિનિયરે ટ્રેન નીચે પડતું મૂક્યું

આણંદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • આણંદ પાસે ટ્રેનના પાટા પર માથું મૂકી દેતાં માથું-ધડ અલગ

આણંદ પાસે આવેલા રાજોડપુરા પાસેથી પસાર થતી રેલ્વે લાઈન પર ગુરૂવારે સવારે સીવીલ એન્જિનીયર યુવકે ટ્રેન નીચે માથું મૂકી દઈ આપઘાત કરી લેતાં અરેરાટી વ્યાપી ગઈ હતી. પરિવારજનોની પોલીસે હાથ ધરેલી પૂછપરછમાં એવું ખુલ્યું હતું કે, યુવક પાંચ દિવસ અગાઉ નોકરીની શોધમાં નીકળ્યો હતો.

ગુરૂવારે સવારે આણંદના રાજોડપુરા રેલવે ટ્રેક પર એક ધડથી માથું કપાઈ ગયેલી હાલતમાં મૃતદેહ પડ્યો હોવાનું ખૂલતાં જ આણંદ રેલવે પોલીસની ટીમ સ્થળ પર દોડી ગઈ હતી. પોલીસે તપાસ કરતા ખિસ્સામાંથી આધાર કાર્ડ સહિતના કેટલાક દસ્તાવેજ મળી આવ્યા હતા. જેમાં મૃતક યુવક દાહોદ જિલ્લાના પ્રથમપુરા સ્થિત તળાવવાળા ફળીયા ખાતે રહેતો 23 વર્ષીય અક્ષય ભાવસિંગભાઈ ભાંભોર હોવાનું ખુલ્યું હતું. પોલીસે સ્થાનિક પોલીસની મદદ લઈ પરિવારજનોને સમગ્ર માહિતી આપી હતી અને તેમને મૃતદેહ સોંપ્યો હતો.

આ અંગે રેલવે પોલીસે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મૃતકના ભાઈ પ્રશાંતની પ્રાથમિક પૂછપરછ હાથ ધરી હતી. જેમાં તેણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તેણે સીવીલ એન્જિનીયરીંગ કર્યું હતું. પાંચ દિવસ અગાઉ તે નોકરી શોધવા જાઉું છું તેમ કહીને ઘરેથી નીકળ્યો હતો. એ પછી તેને કોઈ પત્તો નહોતો. હાલમાં આ બનાવ સંદર્ભે રેલવે પોલીસે અકસ્માતે મોતનો ગુનો નોંધી આગળની તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

માતા સાથે છેલ્લે વાત થઈ ત્યારે કેન્ટીનમાં જમવા જાઉું છું તેમ કહ્યું હતું
સ્થાનિક સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, બુધવારે રાત્રિના સમયે મૃતક યુવક અક્ષય સાથે તેના માતાએ રાત્રિના સમયે મોબાઈલ પર વાત કરી હતી. જેમાં યુવકે તે ક્યાં છે તે જણાવ્યું નહોતું. પરંતુ તે કેન્ટીનમાં જમવા જઈ રહ્યો છે તેમ જણાવ્યું હતું. બાદમાં ફોન મૂકી દીધો હતો.

