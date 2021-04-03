તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:છેતરપિંડીના ગુનાનો આરોપી 27 વર્ષ બાદ આણંદથી ઝડપાયો

આણંદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • બોરસદમાં તમાકુ ખરીદ્યા બાદ પૈસાની ચૂકવણી કરી નહોતી

આણંદ શહેર પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં 27 વર્ષ અગાઉ નોંધાયેલા છેતરપિંડીના ગુનાના આરોપીને આણંદ પેરોલ ફર્લો સ્કવોડની ટીમે બાતમીના આધારે ગણેશ ચોકડી સ્થિત તેના ઘરેથી ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો. પકડાયેલા શખ્સે તમાકુ ખરીદ્યા બાદ પૈસાની ચૂકવણી કરી નહોતી જે સંદર્ભે આણંદ શહેર પોલીસે છેતરપિંડીનો ગુનો નોંધ્યો હતો.

આ અંગે વાત કરતાં આણંદ પેરોલ ફર્લો સ્કવોડના પીએસઆઈ કે.જી. ચૌધરીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હાલમાં આણંદમાં પેરોલ ફર્લો સ્કવોડની વોન્ટેડ આરોપીને પકડવાની ઝુંબેશ ચાલી રહી છે. જેમાં આણંદ શહેર પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં વર્ષ 1994માં તમાકુના વેપારી એવા વિજયભાઈ છોટાભાઈ પટેલ (રહે. શાંતીવન સોસાયટી મંગળપુરા રોડ, આણંદ) વિરૂદ્ધ છેતરપિંડીનો ગુનો નોંધાયો હતો. જોકે, ટેક્નીકલ સોર્સ અને બાતમીદારો દ્વારા માહિતી મળ્યા બાદ અમે તેને તેના ગણેશ ચોકડી સ્થિત તેના ઘરેથી ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો.

પ્રાથમિક પૂછપરછ કરતાં તેણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, બોરસદના કોઠિખાડના વેપારી પાસેથી જે તે સમયે તમાકુ ખરીદી હતી. જેમાં મોટી ખરીદી કરીને તેના 15 ચેક બોરસદના વેપારીને આપ્યા હતા. જોકે, પૈસાની ચૂકવણી નથી જ થવાની તે જાણીને અને આ અંગે તેના વિરૂદ્ધ ફરિયાદ થશે તેમ માનીને વિજય પટેલ કલકત્તા ફરાર થઈ ગયો હતો. બાદમાં વર્ષ 2001-02માં પુન: આણંદમાં આવ્યો હતો. જેમાં બાતમીદારોના આધારે તેના નવા ઘરનું ઠેકાણું મળ્યુંં હતું અને તેને આજે તેના ઘરેથી ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો.

