વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસ:વલ્લભ વિદ્યાનગરમાં 4 ગુજરાત ગર્લ્સ બટાલિયન એનસીસી આણંદ દ્વારા એક સાયકલ રેલીનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું

  • આ રેલીને ધ્વજ ફરકાવીને રામકૃષ્ણ કેળવણી મંડળનાં સફળ અને સશક્ત સંચાલિકા જ્યોત્સનાબેન પટેલે પ્રારંભ કર્યો

8 માર્ચનાં રોજ દર વર્ષે વિશ્વ મહિલા દિન તરીકે સમગ્ર વિશ્વમાં ઉજવાય છે. 4 ગુજરાત ગર્લ્સ બટાલિયન એન સી, આણંદ દ્વારા શાસ્ત્રી મેદાન વલ્લભ વિદ્યાનગર થી વાયા ઝાયડસ હોસ્પિટલ, ટાઉનહોલ થઈ શાસ્ત્રી મેદાન ખાતે પરત આ સાયકલ રેલીમાં લગભગ 100 કેડેટ બહેનો ભાગ લીધો હતો. મહિલા દિનને મહિલા સશક્તિકરણ કાર્યક્રમ રૂપે ઉજવવાનો આ એક સુંદર પ્રયાસ છે. આ રેલીને ધ્વજ ફરકાવીને રામકૃષ્ણ કેળવણી મંડળનાં સફળ અને સશક્ત સંચાલિકા જ્યોત્સનાબેન પટેલે પ્રારંભ કર્યો હતો.

આ સમગ્ર કાર્યક્રમનું સંચાલન ગર્લ્સ બટાલિયન એન સી સી આણંદનાં ઓફિસીયેટિંગ બટાલિયન કમાંડર મેજર કવિતા રામદેવપુત્રા એ કર્યું હતું. આ સાયકલ રેલી માટે ટેકનિકલ સાથ સહકાર આર.કે.સાયકલએ આપ્યો છે. આણંદ સાયકલિંગ ક્લબનાં વિરેનભાઈનાં સાથ અને સહયોગથી શાસ્ત્રી મેદાન,ગ્રુપ મુખ્યાલય વી વી જ્યોત્સનાબેન પટેલ અને સાથે જ મેનેજીંગ ટ્રસ્ટી શ્રી રામકૃષ્ણ મિશને ઝંડો લહેરાવી રેલીને નગર, ભાઈકાકા સ્ટેચ્યુ,ટાઉનહોલ,સંકેત સર્કલ,એલિકોન ગાર્ડન, યુનિવ્સિટી સર્કલ થઈ પાછા શાસ્ત્રી મેદાન આ રેલી નો કાર્યક્રમ પૂર્ણ કરાયો હતો.

તેમના આ કાર્યક્રમમાં સફળતા માટે બટાલિયનનો સમગ્ર ઓફિસ સ્ટેટ સ્ટાફ તથા એ.એન.ઓ.મેજર પ્રતિક્ષા પટેલ, લેફટ.સવિતા યાદવ, લેફટ.કૃતિકા દેવમુરારી,થર્ડ ઓફિસર રેખા મકવાણા, કેરટેકર જિસલ પરમાર, કેરટેકર ખુશી ગોહેલ,સુબેદાર મેજર પ્રકાશ બિર્જે,સુબેદાર હરિશંકર, સુબેદાર કનુભાઈ ઠાકોર, તથા સિનિયર જી સી આઇ પન્ના જોષી અને મિલેટરી સ્ટાફ એ કેડેટ ને સાયકલ રેલી માટે પ્રોત્સાહિત કર્યા છે .રેલી પૂર્ણ થયા પછી કમાંડીંગ ઓફિસર દ્વારા કેડેટ ને મેડલ અર્પણ કરીને બિરદાવ્યાં. આ સમગ્ર કાર્યક્રમ કોવીડ-19 ની માર્ગદર્શિકા "દો ગજ કી દૂરી,સાથ મે માસ્ક ઓર સેને ટાઇઝર ભી જરૂરી"મુજબ આયોજિત કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

