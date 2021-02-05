તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આચારસંહિતાનો અમલ:આણંદ જીલ્લામાંથી પક્ષોના 96 બેનરો ઉતરાવી દેવાયા

આણંદ39 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બે દિવસમાં એક પણ ફરીયાદ નહીં

આણંદ જીલ્લા પંચાયત, તાલુકા પંચાયત સહિત નગરપાલિકાની ચુંટણીના જંગની શરૂઆત થઈ ચુકી છે. ત્યારે ચુંટણી વિભાગ દ્વારા આચારસંહિતાનો અમલ શરૂ કરી દેવાયો છે.જો કે આજે 156 પોસ્ટરો, 96 બેનરો દુર કર્યા સહિત 75 જેટલી દિવાલો પર લખાણો દુર કરી કુચળા મારી દેવામાં આવ્યા હતા.જો કે બે દિવસ સુધીમાં એક પણ ફરીયાદ નોંધાઈ નથી.

આણંદ જીલ્લા ચુંટણી વિભાગના સુત્રોએ જણાવેલ કે આગામી 28 મીએ સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજયની ચુંટણીઓ યોજાનાર છે. ચુંટણીના પગલે આચારસંહિતા અમલવારીનું જાહેરનામુ બહાર પાડવામાં ટીમો દ્વાર કાર્યવાહી શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવી દીધી હતી. જેમાં સૌ પ્રથમ જુદા જુદા પક્ષોના 96 આણંદ શહેર, ઉમરેઠ, બોરસદ, ખંભાત, તારાપુરમાંથી બેનરો ઉતારવાની કામગીરી હાથ ધરાઈ હતી. ત્યારબાદ 154 પોસ્ટર અને 75 ભીંત સુત્રો દુર કરી કુચળો મારી દેવાયો હતો.જો કે બે દિવસ સુધીમાં હજુ સુધી તંત્રના ચોપડે પોલિસ ફરીયાદ નોધાઈ નથી. આગામી દિવસોમાં પણ આચારસહિતાનો ચુસ્તપણે અમલ કરવમાં આવશે તેમ ચુંટણી વિભાગના સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું હતું.

