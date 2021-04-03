તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સાયબર ક્રાઇમ:ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડ બંધ કરાવવાના બ્હાને 15 હજારની છેતરપિંડી

આણંદ
આણંદ પાસેના હાડગુડ ગામ ખાતે રહેતા નિવૃત શિક્ષકનું ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડ ઓનલાઈન બંધ કરાવવાના બ્હાને ગઠિયાએ ઓનલાઈન રૂપિયા 15 હજાર ટ્રાન્સફર કરી છેતરપિંડી આચરી હતી. જે અંગેની જાણ આણંદ સાઈબર સેલને કરવામાં આવતા સેલ દ્વારા તાત્કાલિક સ્ટોપ પેમેન્ટ કરાવી છેતરપિંડી અટકાવી દેવાઈ હતી.

હાડગુડ ગામમાં રહેતા નિવૃત શિક્ષક રવિન્દ્રભાઈ રામભાઈ પટેલે તેમજ તેમના દીકરા સાગરભાઈએ પોતાનું આરબીએલ બેન્કનું ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડ બંધ કરાવવા માટે ઓનલાઈન કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી. જોકે, તેમની ઓનલાઈન પ્રક્રિયા દરમિયાન તેમને અજાણ્યા મોબાઈલ નંબર પરથી ગઠિયાએ ફોન કર્યો હતો અને પોતાની ઓળખ બેંક કર્મી તરીકે આપી હતી. ગઠિયાએ તેમને વિશ્વાસમાં લઈ વાતચીત કરી ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડ બંધ કરાવવા ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડના નંબર, સીવીવી નંબર, મોબાઈલમાં આવેલા ઓટીપી નંબર મેળવી લીધો હતો. અને એ પછી તેમના ખાતામાંથી રૂપિયા 15150 ઓનલાઈન ટ્રાન્સફર કરી લીધા હતા.

જોકે, આ અંગેની જાણ રવિન્દ્રભાઈ તેમજ તેમના પુત્રને થતાં તેમણે આણંદ સાયબર સેલનો સંપર્ક સાધ્યો હતો. ટીમ દ્વારા તાત્કાલિક તમામ હકીકત જાણીને વોલેટ કંપનીમાં જરૂરી પત્ર વ્યવહાર કરી પેમેન્ટ પ્રોસેસ અટકાવી દેવામાં આવી હતી. અને અરજદારને પૂરેપૂરી રૂપિયા 15150ની રકમ પરત અપાવી હતી.

