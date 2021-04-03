તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દુખદ:મુનિરાજ પુંડરીકપ્રભ વિજયજી મહારાજ સાહેબ કાળધર્મ પામ્યા

બોરસદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પાલખી યાત્રા નીકળી : 11 વર્ષની ઉંમરે ચારિત્ર ગ્રહણ કર્યું હતું

પરમપૂજ્ય શ્રી વિજય કેસર સૂરીશ્વરજી સમુદાયના ગચ્છાધિપતિ વિજયહેમપ્રભ મહારાજાના શિષ્યરત્ન પરમપૂજ્ય મુનિરાજ પુંડરીકપ્રભ વિજયજી મહારાજ સાહેબ કાળધર્મ પામતા બોરસદ ખાતે તેઓની પાલખી યાત્રા નીકળી હતી. હીરાલાલ મણિલાલના પૌત્ર અને પંકજભાઈ થતા શીલાબેનના સુપુત્ર એવા મહારાજ સાહેબએ 11 વર્ષની નાની ઉંમરે ચારિત્ર ગ્રહણ કર્યું હતું.

તેઓએ પાલીતાણા ગિરીવિહારમાં દીક્ષા ગ્રહણ કરી સારા પ્રવચનકાર ,સાત આગમના અભ્યાસી અને નાના મોટા સાથે મિલનસાર સ્વભાવ ધરાવતા હતા. તેઓ કરજણથી વિહાર કરીને જામનગર તરફ પ્રયાણ કરતા વચમાં બોરસદમાં સ્થિરતા કરતા અચાનક ફિટ આવતા પડી ગયા હતા અને કાળ ધર્મ પામ્યા હતા. જ્યારે તેમના સંસારી કુટુંબીજનો પણ બોરસદ દોડી આવ્યા હતા તેમની અગ્નિદાહ માટે ઉછરામણી કરાઈ હતી તેમાં લાખો રૂપિયાની ઉછરામણી બોલાઈ હતી મહારાજ સાહેબની ઉછરામણીનો અને અગ્નિદાહનો મોટો લાભ તેમના સંસારી કુટુંબીજનોએ લીધો હતો.

મહારાજ સાહેબનો અગ્નિદાહ બોરસદ ટાઉન હોલ પાછળ આવેલ મહાવીરીયો કુવો જ્યાં કાળધર્મ પામેલા સંતોને અગ્નિદાહ આપવામાં આવે છે તે સ્થળે ગુરૂવારના રોજ બપોરે અગ્નિદાહ આપવામાં આવ્યો હતો જેમાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં જૈન સમાજના સંસારી આગેવાનો હાજર રહ્યા હતા.

