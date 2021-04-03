તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બોરસદ નગરપાલિકાની ચુંટણી:બોરસદ પાલિકાની ચુંટણી જાહેર થતાજ આઠ લાખ વેરા વસુલાતની આવક થઈ

બોરસદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • એક વર્ષનો ગટર વેરો 150 અને તેનું પ્રમાણપત્ર મેળવવાની ફી 200
  • ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવવા ઈચ્છુક લોકોએ વેરો ભર્યો : 2015 કરતા 400 ગણી ફી વધારી દેવાઈ

બોરસદ નગરપાલિકાની ચુંટણી જાહેર થતા જ રાજકારણમાં ગરમાવો વ્યાપી જવા પામ્યો છે અને ચુંટણી લડવા ઉત્સુક ઉમેદવારોએ પોતપોતાની રીતે તૈયારીઓ આરંભી દીધી છે ત્યારે પાલિકાના વહીવટી તંત્ર દ્વારા પણ ચુંટણીનો લાભ લઇ બાકીદારોના લેણાં વસુલાતની કામગીરી શરુ કરી દેવા આવી છે.જેમાં અંદાજિત 22 લાખ રૂપિયાની આવક થાય તેવું લાગી રહ્યું છે.

નગરપાલિકાની ચુંટણી લડવા માટે ઉત્સુક ઉમેદવારોને ઉમેદવારીપત્ર ભરતા અગાઉ પાલિકાની બાકી લેણા રકમ ચૂકતે કરવાની હોય છે તેમજ તેનો પ્રમાણપત્ર પણ મેળવવાનો હોય છે સાથે ઉમેદવારી પત્રની સાથે શૌચાલયનો પ્રમાણ અને રહેવાસીનો દાખલો પણ રજૂ કરવાનો હોય છે ત્યારે પાલિકાએ બોર્ડ બેઠકમાં આ અંગે ઠરાવ કરી 2015માં ઉઘરાવેલ ફીને 400 ઘણી વધારી દીધી હતી જેમાં 2015માં શૌચાલયના પ્રમાણપત્રની ફી 25 રૂપિયા ,વેરા ભરેલ હોવાનો પ્રમાણપત્રની ફી 25 રૂપિયા અને રહેવાસીના દાખલાની ફી 20 રૂપિયા હતી જે 2021ની પાલિકાની ચુંટણી અગાઉ 400 ઘણી વધારી દીધેલ છે જેમાં શૌચાલય પ્રમાણપત્રની ફી 200 રૂપિયા ,વેરા ભરેલ હોવાનો પ્રમાણપત્રની ફી 200 રૂપિયા અને રહેવાસીના દાખલાની ફી 35 રૂપિયા કરી દેવામાં આવેલ છે બોરસદ નગરપાલિકા દ્વારા એક વર્ષનો ગટર ટેક્ષ 150 રૂપિયા વસુલવામાં આવે છે જયારે તેના પ્રમાણપત્ર માટે 200 રૂપિયાની વસુલાત કરવામાં આવતા આશ્ર્ચર્ય ફેલાયું છે.

હાલ તો ચુંટણી લડવા ઉત્સુક ઉમેદવારો દ્વારા પાલિકાના બાકી વેરાની રકમ ભરવામાં આવી રહી છે અને આ તમામ પ્રમાણપત્રો પણ મેળવવાની કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવી રહી છે છેલ્લા ત્રણ દિવસમાં પાલિકાને અંદાજિત 8 લાખ જેટલી આવક થઇ છે જે 13મી તારીખ સુધી 22 લાખ થાય તેવું લાગી રહ્યું છે છેલ્લા બે દિવસમાં બોરસદ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ઝપલાવવા ઉત્સુક 50 જેટલા ઉમેદવારોએ રહેવાસીના દાખલાના પ્રમાણપત્રો મેળવી લીધા છે ત્યારે 36 બેઠકો માટે લડાનાર ચુંટણી જંગમાં 150 જેટલા ઉમેદવારો મેદાનમાં ઉતરે તેવું દેખાઈ રહ્યું છે.

