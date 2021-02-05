તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પાલિકાના વેરા બાકી:બોરસદ શહેરની 8 સરકારી કચેરીઓ પાલિકાની લેણદાર

બોરસદ38 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 47 લાખથી વધુ વેરો બાકી હોવાથી સ્મૃતિપત્રો પાઠવ્યા

બોરસદ પાલિકા હદ વિસ્તારમાં આવતી સરકારી કચેરીઓ દ્વારા પાલિકાના વેરા ભરવામાં નિરસતાં દાખવતા નગરપાલિકાના ચીફ ઓફિસરે પ્રાદેશિક કમિશનરને લેખિત રજુઆતમાં જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે કે બોરસદ ન.પાલિકા હદ વિસ્તારની વિવિધ સરકારી કચેરીઓ જેવી કે મામલતદાર કચેરી,તાલુકા પંચાયત કચેરી,પોલીસ લાઈન કચેરી,વિગેરે કચેરીઓના ચાલુ માસ ફેબ્રુઆરી -2021 સુધી કુલ લેણા રૂ.47,51,681.00ની રકમ બાકી પડતી હોવાથી પાલિકા દ્વારા વારંવાર દર વર્ષે નોટિસો આપવામાં આવે છે છતાં સરકારી કચેરીઓના બાબુઓ દ્વારા વેરા ભરપાઈ કરવા કોઈ રસ દાખવવામાં આવતો નથી.

બોરસદ તાલુકા પંચાયત કચેરી,મામલતદાર કચેરી, પોલીસ સ્ટેશન, પીડબ્લ્યુડી વિભાગ સહીતની સરકારી કચેરીઓ દ્વારા સરકારી વેરો ભરવામાં ઉદાસીનતા દાખવવામાં આવે છે. વારંવાર મૌખિક-લેખિત જાણ કરવા છતાં સરકારી અમલદારો જ વેરો ભરવામાં ઉદાસીનતા દાખવી રહ્યા છે. 1587567 /- રૂ પોલીસ સ્ટેશન, 358107 /- રૂ મામલતદાર કચેરી, 1234408 /-રૂ તાલુકા પંચાયત કચેરી, 159338 /- રૂ પીડબ્લ્યુડી, 47532 /-રૂ તાલુકા હોમગાર્ડ કચેરી જૂની કોર્ટ, 166505 /- રૂ મદદનીશ ખેતી નિયામક કચેરી, 1020160 /- રૂ શિક્ષણ વિભાગ, 178064 /- રૂ ભારત સંચાર નિગમ કુલ આઠ સરકારી કચેરીઓના રૂા. 4751681 બાકી હોવાથી તમામ સરકારી કચેરીઓને બાકી પડતી નાણાની રકમ ભરી જવા જણાવ્યુ હતું .

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો