  Claims Of BJP's Transparency In Anand Are Clouded, Injustice To The Family Of Veteran Jansandhi Protagonist And The Extended Family Of The BJP President.

ચૂંટણી ઉહાપોહ:આણંદમાં ભાજપના પારદર્શિતાના દાવા પોકળ ,પીઢ જનસંધી આગેવાન કુટુંબને અન્યાય અને ભાજપ પ્રમુખ ના વેવિશાળ કુટુંબને હારતોરા ,હાર્ટ કિલર ગૃપના સભ્યોને પણ ફળવાયું મેન્ડેટ

આણંદએક કલાક પહેલા
ભાજપના અસંતુષ્ટો અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારી કરી ભાજપ ઉપર રંગે ચંગે ચઢાઈ કરવાની તૈયારીઓમાં છે.અમાસે જાહેર થયેલ ઉમેદવાર યાદી ચૂંટણી પરિણામોમાં અમાસી અંધારું ન લાવે તે માટે ભાજપ જિલ્લા આગેવાનો કમર કસી રહ્યા છે.પરંતુ ભાજપની નવીનીતિ એ ઘવાયેલા અને અન્યાયકારી વૃત્તિથી ગ્રસ્ત આગેવાનો ભાજપનો ખેલ બગાડે તેવી ગતિવિધિઓ નગરમાં ચર્ચાને કેન્દ્રે છે.આણંદ માં રાજનીતિ નો સટ્ટો ચાલુ થયો છે સટોડીયાઓ અપક્ષોની સત્તાની બોલી બોલી રહ્યા છે.

આણંદમાં પટેલ ઉમેદવારોને વધુ પ્રાધાન્ય આપાયું હોઈ પટેલશાહી હાવી થઈ અને અન્ય જ્ઞાતિઓને હાંસિયામાં રાખી નો બળાપો ભાજપ કાર્યાલયે પહોંચ્યો હતો.જૈન સમાજ નો કાફલો ઠાવકી રજૂઆત કરી પાછો વળી ગયો હતો.પ્રમુખ અને મહામંત્રીઓ હાજર નહોતા પૂર્વ સાંસદ દીપકભાઈ પટેલ(સાથી) અને ઉપપ્રમુખ યોગેશભાઈ પટેલ(બાપજી)એ મામલો સાંભળ્યો હતો. જોકે સમાજ અગ્રણીઓનો ગુસ્સો છઠ્ઠે આસમાને હતો. મીડિયાકર્મીઓએ પુછેલ સવાલના જવાબ આપવાનના હોંશકોંશ નહોતા રહ્યા.બ્રાહ્મણો સમાજમાં પણ એટલો જ ભારોભાર અન્યાયની લાગણી વહી રહી હોવાના અહેવાલો છે.મહત્વનું છે કે આણંદ પાલિકામાં ભાજપ ઉમેદવારોમાં 21 પટેલ ,9 ક્ષત્રિય ,7 મુસ્લિમ, 3 પ્રજાપતિ, 2 ખ્રિસ્તી ,2 બ્રાહ્મણ, 2 એસસીએસટી ,2 વસાવા,1 બારોટ,1 દરજી અને 1 સિંધી સમાજનો સમાવેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.

મહત્વનું છે કે આણંદમાં કોંગી આગેવાન બા.ગી.પટેલના નેતૃત્વમાં આણંદમાં કોંગ્રેસનો સિતારો બુલંદી ઉપર હતો ત્યારે ભાજપને આંગળી પકડી આણંદ નગરપાલિકાના પગથિયે લઈ જનાર એક સિંધી બચ્ચો હતો.પાલિકા પ્રમુખ બનવાની ક્ષણે ભાજપની નો રિપીટ થિયરી નો ભોગ બનેલ ઘનશ્યામભાઈ ખત્રી એક શિસ્તબધ્ધ સ્વયંસેવક બની હાલ પણ પાર્ટી અને સમાજ સેવા કરી રહ્યા છે.તેઓ દ્વારા તેમના ભત્રીજા હરીશ ખત્રી માટે ભાજપ મેન્ડેટ માટે ભલામણ કરવામાં આવી હતી પરંતુ તે મળી નથી. જોકે હરીશ ખત્રીએ આજે અપક્ષ ઉમેદવાર તરીકે ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવતા વોર્ડ-6 માં ભાજપ માટે ખરાખરી નો ખેલ છે.ચાચા ભત્રીજા ની જોડી વોર્ડમાં અને આણંદ ના રાજકારણમાં કેવા સમીકરણો ઉભા કરે છે તે જોવું રહયુ. મહત્વનું છે કે આણંદ પાલિકામાં ભાજપને પ્રથમ સત્તા અપાવનાર બીપીનભાઈ પટેલ અને આણંદ પાલિકામ ભાજપની જીત ની ઈંટ બનેલ ઘનશ્યામભાઈ ખત્રી બન્ને ભાજપ વિરૂધ્ધ મોરચો ખોલી અપક્ષને સહયોગ કરી રહ્યા હોવાની વિગતો ચર્ચાની એરણે છે.

મહત્વનું છે કે જિલ્લા પ્રમુખ વિપુલભાઈ પટેલની દિકરી ના વેવિશાળમાં નજીક ના સગાને ભાજપનું મેન્ડેટ ફળવાયું છે.અહીંથી ગત ટર્મ થી સતત જીતતા હરેકૃષ્ણ પટેલ (એચકે) ને અન્યાય કરવામાં આવ્યો હોવાની લાગણી સ્થાનિકોમાં વ્યાપી છે.જિલ્લા મહામંત્રી રમણભાઈ સોલંકી એ જંત્રાલ જિલ્લા પંચાયત સીટ ઉપર પોતાના ભાભી વિમળાબેન સોલંકી ને મેન્ડેટ ફાળવ્યું છે.પરિવારવાદ નો આક્ષેપ કરતા અહીંના કાર્યકરો જણાવે છે કે પહેલા રમણભાઈ સોલંકી પછી તેમના પત્ની નયનાબેન સોલંકી અને હવે ભાભી વિમળાબેન સોલંકીને ઉમેદવાર બનાવવામાં આવ્યા છે.સામાન્ય કાર્યકર સાથે હળહળતો અન્યાય કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે.આ ઉપરાંત ધારાસભ્ય ગોવિંદભાઈ પરમારના ભાણા ની પત્ની હેતલબેન શક્તિસિંહ પરમાર ને મેન્ડેટ ફળવાયું છે.

મહત્વનું છે કે દાઓલ જિલ્લા પંચાયત સીટ ઉપર ત્રણ ટર્મ થી ચૂંટતા પ્રતાપસિંહ ગોહિલ ની જગાએ તેમની પત્ની રોહિણીબેન ગોહિલ ને મેન્ડેટ ફળવાયુ છે. જિલ્લા કોષાધ્યક્ષને પેટલાદ તાલુકા પંચાયતની બેઠક ઉપર મેન્ડેટ ફળવાયું છે.આણંદ તાલુકા ટિમ માંથી પાર્ટી હોદ્દેદરમાંથી રાજીનામુ આપનાર નિલેશ પટેલને ગાના તાલુકા પંચાયત બેઠકના ઉમેદવાર બનવવામાં આવ્યા છે.જ્યારે આણંદ શહેર મંત્રી રાજેશ પઢીયારે રાજીનામુ આપતા તેમની પત્ની સુમિત્રાબેન પઢીયાર ને મેન્ડેટ ફળવાયું છે.

મહત્વનું છે કે રાજકીય પંડિતો અને પાર્ટી કાર્યકરો માં એક મત પ્રબળ રીતે વહી રહ્યો છે કે આણંદ જિલ્લા ભાજપમાં મેન્ડેટ માટે માત્ર નિયમો આગળ કરી મામકા ગોઠવાયા છે અને જિસકી લાઠી ઉસકી ભેંસ જેવો તકાજો જણાઈ રહ્યો છે.મહત્વનું છે કે ભાજપ ઉપપ્રમુખ યોગેશભાઈ પટેલ ના હાર્ટ કિલર ગૃપ ના કેટલાક સભ્યોની પણ ચૂંટણી ઉમેદવારી માં પસંદગી થઈ હોવાની ચર્ચા પણ ટોક ઓફ ધ ટાઉન છે.

બીજી તરફ ઘનશ્યામભાઈ ખત્રી જેવા ભાજપને માટે પાલિકામાં સત્તાની પ્રથમ ઈંટ બનેલા પીઢ આગેવાનના કુટુંબને ભાજપે ઉમેદવાર પસંદગીમાંથી બાદ રખાતા પાર્ટી દ્વારા અન્યાય અને અવગણના ની લાગણી સાથે ઘનશ્યામભાઈ ખત્રીના ભત્રીજા હરીશ ખત્રીએ વોર્ડ નંબર-6 માં અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી હોવાનો સુર વ્યક્ત થયો છે.

