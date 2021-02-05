તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ખેડૂતોના મહામૂલા પાકને નુકસાન:નવાખલ માઇનોર કેનાલમાં બીજી વાર ગાબડું પડતા ખેતરોમાં પાણી ફરી વળ્યા

આંકલાવ38 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બે મહિના પહેલા તંત્ર દ્વારા પાણી પુરવઠો બંધ કરી સંતોષ માન્યો

આંકલાવના નવાખલ પાસેથી પસાર થતી મહી સિંચાઇ માઈનોર કેનાલને ચાલુ વર્ષે જ નવી બનાવાઇ છે.પરંતુ સિંચાઈ વિભાગની ઘોર બેદરકારીને કારણે આ માર્ગ પર ગરનાળું ધોવાઇ જતાં મંગળવારે બીજી વખતે કેનાલમાં ગાબડું પડ્યું હતું. જેના કારણે કેનાલની બાજુમાં આવેલી જમીનોમાં નહેરના પાણી ફરી વળ્યા હતાં.જેના કારણે ખેડૂતોના મહામૂલા પાક નુકસાન થવા પામ્યું છે.

ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, બે માસ અગાઉ પણ જ્યારે નહેરમાં ગાબડું પડ્યું હતું. ત્યારે તંત્ર દ્વારા નહેરમાં પાણીનો પુરવઠો બંધ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યો હતો.જો કે,બાદમાં ગાબડું પુરવાની કોઈ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરાઈ નથી. જેને લઈને આંકલાવ નવાખલ માર્ગ પર પસાર થતી મહી સિંચાઈ માઈનોર કેનાલને પાણીના વેડફાટ માર્ગ પર જોવા મળ્યો હતો.

પરંતુ સિંચાઈ વિભાગની બેદરકારીને કારણે માર્ગ પર ગળનાળૂ બનવાનું પૂરું થતા ત્યાંથી લાખો લીટર પાણી માર્ગ પર ફરી વળ્યું છે. કેનાલની બાજુના ખેતરમાં નહેરના પાણી ફરી વળતા ખેડૂતોના મહામૂલા પાકને નુકસાન થાય તેવી ભીતિ સેવાઇ રહી છે.

પાણી ખેતરમાં ઘૂસી જતા ખર્ચો માથે પડશે
હું આ ખેતર ભાગે ખેડુ છું આજે મારે ખેતરમાં બાજરીનું ધરૂ નાખવાનું હતું મેં ધરૂ માટે ખેત તૈયાર કર્યું હતું પંરતુ નહેરના પાણી ખેતરમાં ઘૂસી જતા હવે માટે ફરીથી ખર્ચો કરવો પડશે > અનિલભાઈ મનુભાઈ ઠાકોર, (ખેડુત)

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો