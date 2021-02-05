તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ક્રાઈમ:તું શું કામ પાેલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ગયાે હતાે કહી યુવકને માર્યાે, બે શખ્સે મારી નાખવાની ધમકી પણ આપી

અમરેલી37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

અમરેલીમા સાવરકુંડલા રાેડ પર ગુજકાે મીલ પાસે રહેતા અેક યુવકને અહી જ રહેતા બે શખ્સાેઅે તુ શુ કામ પાેલીસ સ્ટેશન ગયાે હતાે કહી બાેલાચાલી કરી મારમાર્યાે હતાે. તેમજ જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી અાપતા તેણે અા બારામા અમરેલી તાલુકા પાેલીસ મથકમા ફરિયાદ નાેંધાવી છે. અહી રહેતા અાકાશભાઇ ભરતભાઇ મકવાણા (ઉ.વ.21) નામના યુવકે અમરેલી તાલુકા પાેલીસમા નાેંધાવેલી ફરિયાદમા જણાવ્યું હતુ કે,

દેવચંદભાઇ, જયલાભાઇઅે તેની પાસે ધસી અાવી તારી બહેન મારા ભાઇ સાથે ભાગી ગઇ છે તુ શું કામ પાેલીસ સ્ટેશન ગયાે હતાે. તેમ કહી બાેલાચાલી કરી હતી.અા ઉપરાંત બંનેઅે ઉશ્કેરાઇ જઇ લાેખંડના પાઇપ વડે મારમારી ઇજા પહાેંચાડી હતી. તેમજ જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી પણ અાપી હતી. બનાવ અંગે અેઅેસઅાઇ જી.અેમ.જાેષી તપાસ ચલાવી રહ્યાં છે.

