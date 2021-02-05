તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સિંહના આંટાફેરા:સાવરકુંડલાના લુવારા ગામમા વનરાજની લટાર, બજારોમાં આંટા મારતો સિંહ સીસીટીવીમાં કેદ

અમરેલી28 મિનિટ પહેલા
સાવરકુંડલાના લુવારા ગામની બજારમા એક વનરાજ શિકારની શોધમાં ચડી આવ્યો હતો. રાત્રીના સમયે આખી બજારમાં લટાર મારી હતી પરંતુ શિકાર મળ્યો ન હતો. લુવારા ગામની બજારમાં આંટાફેરા મારતો સિંહ એક સીસીટીવીમાં કેદ થઇ ગયો હતો. જેનો વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં વાઈરલ થયો છે.

વધુ 1 સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર વીડિયો વાયરલ થયો છે સિંહ રોડ પર લટાર મારી રહ્યો છે અમરેલી બગસરા માર્ગ નો વીડિયો હોવાનુ મનાય છે ટ્રક ચાલક એ વીડિયો મોબાઈલ માં કેદ કર્યો છે અને રાત્રી ના સમયે સિંહ રોડ પર પેટ્રોલિંગ કરતો હોય તેવા દ્રશ્યો પણ કેમેરા માં કેદ થયા છે પાણિયા ગામ નજીક નુ લોકેશન હોવાનુ પણ જાણવા મળી રહ્યું છે સિંહો ની સુરક્ષા સામે પણ સવાલો ઉઠી રહ્યા છે રોડ પર સિંહ ની લટાર થી કેટલાય વાહન ચાલકો એ સિંહ દર્શન નો લાવો પણ લીધો છે

સૌરાષ્ટ્રમાં સૌથી વધુ અમરેલી જિલ્લામા સિંહોની સંખ્યા વધતી જતી હોવાનુ જાણવા મળી રહ્યું છે. અહીં સિંહોને રેવન્યુ વિસ્તાર અને ગીર બોડર દરિયા કાંઠે રહેવા માટે વધુ પસંદ આવ્યું છે, પરંતુ નિયમિત સિંહોને ભોજન મળતું નથી. જેથી આમથી તેમ ભટકી રહ્યા છે. સિંહોને ઉનાળાની સિઝનમાં વધુ મુશ્કેલી સર્જાય છે. ડુંગરાળ વિસ્તારમા પશુનો શિકાર નિયનીતપણે મળતો નથી અને સિંહો શિકારની શોધમા અને ઠંડક લેવા માટે ગામડાની બજારોમા ફરે છે. રીતસર ખોરાક માટે ભટકી રહ્યા છે. સિંહની લટાર ગામના સીસીટીવી કેમેરામાં કેદ થયા છે.

