ચુકાદો:દારૂની હેરાફેરીમાં સંડોવાયેલા બે શખ્સ પાસા હેઠળ જેલમાં

અમરેલીએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • પાસાનું શસ્ત્ર ઉગામતા બુટલેગરોમાં ફફડાટ

જિલ્લામાં ઈંગ્લીશ દારૂની હેરાફેરી સંડોવાયેલ બગસરા અને મહારાષ્ટ્રના તલાસરીના બન્ને શખ્સને પાસા હેઠળ જેલમાં ધકેલવાનો જિલ્લા મેજિસ્ટ્રેટે હુકમ કર્યો હતો. પોલીસે દારૂની હેરાફેરી કરનાર શખ્સ સામે પાસાનું શસ્ત્ર ઉગામતા બૂટલેગરોમાં ફફડાટ ફેલાયો હતો. મહારાષ્ટ્રના તલાસરીના સચિન બંસીલાલ વર્મા સામે લાઠી પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં 332 ઈંગ્લીશ દારૂની બોટલની હેરાફેરીનો ગુનો નોંધાયો હતો.

જેના કારણે પોલીસે તેમની સામે પાસાની દરખાસ્ત તૈયાર કરી જિલ્લા મેજીસ્ટ્રેટે સમક્ષ રજૂ કરી હતી. તેના કારણે જિલ્લા મેજીસ્ટ્રેટે સચિન બંસીલાલ વર્માને પોરબંદરની સ્પેશ્યલ જેલમાં ધકેલવાનો હુકમ કર્યો હતો.ઉપરાંત બગસરાના અજયરાજ દેવેન્દ્રભાઈ ધાંધલ સામે વડીયા, બગસરા અને ધારી પોલિસ સ્ટેશનમાં દારૂની હેરાફેરીના પાંચ ગુના નોંધાયા હતા. જેની પણ પોલીસે પાસાની દરખાસ્ત જિલ્લા મેજિસ્ટ્રેટ સમક્ષ રજૂ કરતા તેમને નડિયાદ જિલ્લા જેલમાં ધકેલવાનો હુકમ કર્યો હતો.

