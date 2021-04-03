તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:સરંભડામાંથી રેતીની ચોરી કરતો ટ્રેકટર ચાલક ઝડપાયો, પાેલીસે 1.50 લાખનાે મુદ્દામાલ કબજે લીધો

અમરેલીએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર

અમરેલી જિલ્લામા રેતી ચાેરીનુ પ્રમાણ વધી રહ્યું છે. ત્યારે પાેલીસે અમરેલીના સરંભડામાથી રેતી ચાેરી ઝડપી પાડી હતી. પાેલીસે અહીથી રેતી અને ટ્રેકટર મળી કુલ રૂપિયા 1.50 લાખનાે મુદામાલ કબજે લઇ ધાેરણસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી. રેતી ચાેરી ઝડપાયાની અા ઘટના અમરેલીના સરંભડામા બની હતી. અહી શેત્રુજી નદીના પટમાથી કાેઇ પાસ કે પરમીટ કે લીઝ વગર રેતી ચાેરી કરી ટ્રેકટરમા ભરી લઇ જવામા અાવી રહી હાેય પાેલીસે અહીથી ટ્રેકટર નંબર જીજે 14 અેપી 1825ને અટકાવી ચાલક જયસુખ દુદા દાફડાની પુછપરછ કરતા તેમણે કાેઇ પરમીટ કે લીઝ વગર રેતી ચાેરી કરી હાેવાનુ જાણવા મળતા પાેલીસે તેની સામે ગુનાે નાેંધ્યાે હતાે.

પાેલીસે અહીથી રેતી અને ટ્રેકટર મળી કુલ રૂપિયા 1.50 લાખનાે મુદામાલ કબજે લીધાે હતાે. અમરેલી તાલુકા પાેલીસે અાગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે. અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે જિલ્લામા ખાસ કરીને શેત્રુજી સહિત નદીના પટમાથી બેફામ રેતી ચાેરી ચાલી રહી છે.

