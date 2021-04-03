તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

માંગણી:કાઠી સમાજે કરી એક જ માંગ, દિકરી પરથી હત્યાની કોશિષનો કેસ પરત ખેંચો

અમરેલીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
જનમેદની ઉમટી પણ લોકોએ જાતે જાળવી કાયદો વ્યવસ્થાની સ્થિતિ - Divya Bhaskar
જનમેદની ઉમટી પણ લોકોએ જાતે જાળવી કાયદો વ્યવસ્થાની સ્થિતિ
  • લુવારામાં સૌરાષ્ટ્રભરમાંથી કરણી સેના અને સુર્ય સેનાના કાર્યકરો ઉમટયા
  • જવાબદાર પોલીસકર્મીને સસ્પેન્ડ કરવા માંગ
  • હવે આ મુદ્દે આગમી સપ્તાહે મહાસંમેલન મળશે

સાવરકુંડલાના કુખ્યાત અશોક જયતા બોરીચા અને પોલીસ વચ્ચે સામસામી ફાયરીંગની ઘટનામા અશોકની બહેનને પણ હત્યાની કોશિષના ગુનામા ધરપકડ કરતા તેના વિરોધમા આજે લુવારા ખાતે કાઠી સમાજના લોકો જંગી સંખ્યામા એકઠા થયા હતા અને સમાજની દીકરી પરથી હત્યાની કોશિષનો કેસ પરત ખેંચવા તથા જવાબદાર પોલીસકર્મીઓ સામે પગલા લેવા બુલંદ માંગ ઉઠાવી હતી. સૌરાષ્ટ્રના જુદાજુદા વિસ્તારમાથી અહી કરણી સેના અને સુર્ય સેનાના કાર્યકરો ઉમટયા હતા. પોલીસે ઠેરઠેર રસ્તાઓ બ્લોક કરી અહી આવતા કાર્યકરોને અટકાવ્યા હતા. હવે આગામી સપ્તાહે આ મુદે મહાસંમેલનનુ આયોજન કરાયુ છે.

કુખ્યાત અશોક જયતા બોરીચા સામે 32થી વધુ ગુનાઓ નોંધાયેલા છે અને તેણે પોલીસ પર ફાયરીંગ કરી હત્યાની કોશિષ કરી હતી. આજે અહી સૌરાષ્ટ્રભરમાથી ઉમટેલા કાઠી ક્ષત્રિય સમાજના ત્રણ હજારથી વધુ લોકોએ ગત 26મી જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ થયેલી સામસામા ફાયરીંગની ઘટનામા આરોપી તરીકે અશોકના બહેનનુ નામ જોડી તેની ધરપકડ કરવાનો ઉગ્ર વિરોધ કરાયો હતો. અને સમાજની દીકરીને આ રીતે ગંભીર ગુનામા ફીટ કરવાની પોલીસની કાર્યવાહીને ખાેટી ગણાવી તેની સામેથી 307ની કલમ હટાવવામા આવે અને આ માટે જવાબદાર પોલીસકર્મીઓને સસ્પેન્ડ કરવામા આવે તેવી માંગ કરાઇ હતી.

સુર્ય સેનાના ગુજરાત પ્રભારી પ્રતાપભાઇ ભગતે જણાવ્યું હતુ કે અમારી આ લડત જારી રહેશે અને આગામી 7મી તારીખે મહાસંમેલન બોલાવાશે. આ સંમેલન સુરજદેવળ કે અમરેલી યોજાશે તે અંગે એક બે દિવસમા નિર્ણય કરાશે. આ સંમેલનમા જેતપુરથી અજયભાઇ વાળા, સુરેન્દ્રનગરથી અભયભાઇ કરપડા, પ્રદિપભાઇ ખાચર, જયવીરભાઇ ખવડ, પ્રતાપભાઇ માલા, અમદાવાદથી દિપકભાઇ કાઠી, રૂપાવટીથી જયરાજભાઇ વિગેરે ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યાં હતા.

દરમિયાન પોલીસે અગાઉથી જ જિલ્લાભરના તમામ રસ્તાઓ પર બેરીકેટસ લગાવી લુવારાના સંમેલનમા જતા લોકોને રોકવા પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો. ગુજરાત કરણી સેનાના પ્રમુખે આજે લુવારા આવવાની વાત કરી હોય મોંટી સંખ્યામા યુવાનો ત્યાં જવા માંગતા હતા. પરંતુ પોલીસે અટકાવ્યા હતા. આમ છતા ત્રણ હજાર જેટલા લોકોએ અહી સંમેલન યોજયુ હતુ.

પોલીસે ઠેરઠેર અહી લોકોને આવતા અટકાવ્યા હતા. અને બોલાચાલીની ઘટનાઓ પણ બની હતી. જો કે એકંદરે તમામ સ્થળે લોકોએ જ કાયદો અને વ્યવસ્થાની સ્થિતિ જાળવી હતી. આગેવાનોએ પણ શાંતીપુર્ણ રીતે સંમેલન કરવા અને કોઇ બબાલ ન કરવા અપીલ કરી હતી. જેનુ અહી ઉપસ્થિત લોકોએ પાલન કર્યુ હતુ.

કોઇ માંગણી રજુ થઇ નથી, એસપી
જિલ્લા પોલીસવડા નિર્લિપ્ત રાયે જણાવ્યું હતુ કે લુવારામા કોઇ સંમેલન માટે પરવાનગી અપાઇ ન હતી. સમગ્ર ઘટનાની વિડીયોગ્રાફી પોલીસે કરી છે. તેમણે એમપણ જણાવ્યું હતુ કે અહીયા આવેલા લોકોએ તેમની પાસે કોઇ જ માંગણી રજુ કરી ન હતી. - નિર્લિપત રાય

SPએ જંગી કાફલા સાથે લુવારામાં ધામા નાખ્યા
ગઇ સાંજથી જ પોલીસે આજના સંમેલન અંગે પોતાની તૈયારી શરૂ કરી દીધી હતી. લુવારામા મોંટો સમુહ એકઠો થતા ખુદ જિલ્લા પોલીસવડા નિર્લિપ્ત રાયે અહી જંગી કાફલા સાથે ધામા નાખી વ્યવસ્થા સંભાળી હતી.

ઠેર-ઠેર પોલીસ સાથે બોલાચાલી-અટકાયત
જિલ્લાના મુખ્ય માર્ગો પર પોલીસે બેરીકેટસની આડશ લગાવી હતી. ઉપરાંત ઢસા ગઢડાથી લઇ જેતપુર પંથકમા પણ આવી જ આડશો મુકાઇ હતી. સાવરકુંડલા વિજપડી રોડ પર લુવારા જતા લોકોને અટકાવાતા ઠેરઠેર બોલાચાલી પણ થઇ હતી. કેટલાક સ્થળે લોકોની અટકાયત કરી પોલીસ મથકે લઇ જવાયા હતા અને બાદમા છાેડી દેવાયા હતા.

પોલીસે રસ્તાઓ બ્લોક કર્યા છતા લોકો એકઠા થયા
પોલીસે રસ્તાઓ બ્લોક કર્યા છતા લોકો એકઠા થયા

કરણી સેનાના પ્રમુખ આવે તે પહેલા અટકાયત
ગઇકાલે જ ગુજરાત કરણી સેનાના પ્રમુખે પોતે દોલતીમા આવશે તેવી જાહેરાત કરી હતી. ગઇકાલે જ અમદાવાદમા તેમની અટકાયત કરી લેવાઇ હતી. જેને પગલે તેઓ લુવારા આવી શકયા ન હતા.

ગુજરાત કાઠી ક્ષત્રિય સમાજના પ્રમુખ પદેથી પ્રતાપભાઇ વરૂનું રાજીનામું
લુવારામા આજે મોંટી સંખ્યામા કાઠી સમાજના લોકો એકઠા થયા હતા. જો કે ગુજરાત કાઠી ક્ષત્રિય સમાજના પ્રમુખ પ્રતાપભાઇ વરૂ ખરાબ તબીયતના કારણે તેમા હાજર રહી શકયા ન હતા. તેમણે આજે પોતાના હોદા પરથી રાજીનામુ આપી દીધુ હતુ અને જણાવ્યુ હતુ કે સમાજે આજે જે એકતા બતાવી છે તેને અભિનંદન પાઠવુ છું. સમાજની એકતા જળવાઇ તે જરૂરી છે. મે અગાઉ પણ રાજીનામાની વાત કરી હતી. જ્ઞાતિ જે નવા પ્રમુખ બનાવે તેને અત્યારથી શુભેચ્છા પાઠવુ છું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો