રાજુલાના છતડીયામા સાધુના રૂપમા શેતાન રહેતાે હતાે પરંતુ લાેકાે તેને બે વર્ષ સુધી સાધુ માની માન સન્માન અાપતા રહ્યાં. હદ તાે ત્યારે થઇ કે અા શખ્સ ખુદ રાજયપાલના કાર્યક્રમમા પણ મહેમાન બની સ્ટેજ પર બિરાજમાન થયાે. હરિયાણાના હિસાર જિલ્લાના બરવાળાના પુર્વ ધારાસભ્ય રેલુ રામ પુનીયા અને તેની પત્ની સહિત અાઠ પરિજનાેની અેકસાથે ઘાતકી હત્યા થઇ હતી.

અા હત્યા રેલુ રામના જમાઇ સંજીવ અને તેની પુત્રી સાેનીયાઅે જ કરી હતી. 1997મા લખનાૈઉમા અેક સ્પાેર્ટસ મીટમા સંજીવ અને સાેનીયા મળ્યા હતા અને બંને વચ્ચે પ્રેમ થતા 1998મા લગ્ન કરી લીધા હતા. તે સમયે રામ પુનીયા ધારાસભ્ય હતા. જાે કે સાેનીયાને પિયરના લાેકાે સાથે વાંધાે પડયાે હતાે. જેને પગલે 24 અાેગષ્ટ 2001મા સંજીવ અને સાેનીયાઅે 8 પરિજનાેની હત્યા કરી નાખી હતી. ધરપકડ બાદ કેસ ચાલી જતા હિસાર અદાલતે 2004મા બંનેને ફાંસીની સજા કરી હતી.

જાે કે મામલાે સુપ્રિમ કાેર્ટમા જતા ફાંસીની સજાને ઉમરકેદમા ફેરવાઇ હતી. 2008મા તે જેલમાથી પેરાેલ પર છુટયા બાદ નાસી જઇ રાજુલા તાલુકાના છતડીયા ગામે અાવી અાેમ અાનંદગીરીબાપુ નામ ધારણ કરી અાેમ અાનંદ યાેગ અાશ્રમની સ્થાપના કરી હતી. તા. 23/2/2020ના રાેજ રાજયપાલની ઉપસ્થિતિમા રાજુલા યાર્ડમા ગાય અાધારિત ખેતી અંગે ખેડૂત સંમેલન યાેજાયુ હતુ. જે કાર્યક્રમની સમગ્ર વ્યવસ્થા પણ તેણે સંભાળી હતી.

