તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રોડની સમસ્યા:દેવકા - કુંભારિયા વચ્ચે જોલાપુર નદી પરનો પુલ તૂટેલી હાલતમાં

અમરેલીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
કોઇ ગમખ્વાર અકસ્માત સર્જાય તે પહેલા પુલનું કામ કરવા માંગ. - Divya Bhaskar
કોઇ ગમખ્વાર અકસ્માત સર્જાય તે પહેલા પુલનું કામ કરવા માંગ.
  • પાલિકા પૂર્વ પ્રમુખની મુખ્યમંત્રીને રજુઆત, વાહન ચાલકોને અકસ્માતનો ભય સતાવે છે

રાજુલા તાલુકાના દેવકા- કુંભારીયા વચ્ચે જોલાપુર નદી પરનો પુલ છેલ્લા છ મહિનાથી તૂટી ગયો છે. જેના કારણે વાહન ચાલકોને અકસ્માતનો ભય સતાવી રહ્યો છે. નવા પુલનું નિર્માણ કરવા માટે નગરપાલિકાના પૂર્વ પ્રમુખે મુખ્યમંત્રીને રજુઆત કરી છે. રાજુલા નગરપાલિકાના પૂર્વ પ્રમુખ ચિરાગભાઈ જોષી જણાવ્યું હતું કે દેવકા- કુંભારીયા વચ્ચે જોલાપુર નદી પરનો પુલ તૂટી જતાં માર્ગ અડધો થઈ ગયો છે. હજુ પણ નદીમાં પાણી હોવાથી રોડને ડાયવર્ઝન પણ કરી શકાય તેમ નથી.

પુલ તૂટી જતા આજુ બાજુના ગામડાંના લોકોને મુશ્કેલીનો સામનો કરવો પડે છે. ઉપરાંત રાત્રી દરમિયાન મોટા અકસ્માત સર્જાવાની શક્યતાઓ વધી છે.તેમજ તૂટેલા પુલ અંગે સ્થાનિક આગેવાન બાબુભાઈ કાતરીયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે છેલ્લા છ માસથી તંત્રને અવાર નવાર રજુઆતો કરાઈ છે. પરંતુ તંત્રએ આજ સુધી પુલ રીપેરીંગ કરવાની તજદીજ લીધી નથી. તેવા સમયે આવનારા સમયમાં મોટી દુર્ઘટનામાં કોઈનો ભોગ લેવાશે તો જવાબદારી કોની તેવા પણ સવાલો લોકોમાં ઉઠી રહ્યા છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો