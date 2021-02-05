તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પ્રશ્નોનો ઉકેલ:રાજુલા અને સાવરકુંડલામાં ટેલીફાેન અદાલતનું આયોજન, રજુઆત છતાં પ્રશ્નાેનું નિરાકરણ આવ્યું ન હાેય તેવા પ્રશ્નાે ઉકેલાશે

અમરેલી38 મિનિટ પહેલા
અમરેલી દુરસંચાર વિભાગ પોતાના ગ્રાહકો માટે વારંવાર થતી ફરિયાદોના નિવારણ તથા સંતોષકારક સેવા માટે સતત પ્રયત્નશીલ છે.આમ છતાં સાવરકુંડલા અને રાજુલાના કોઈપણ ગ્રાહકની ફરિયાદ હોય અને સબંધિત અધિકારીઓને જાણ કરવા છતાં નિરાકરણ ન આવ્યું હોય તો તેવા ટેલિફોન ધારકો માટે ખાસ ટેલિફોન અદાલતનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવશે. આ કાર્યક્રમ તા. 22/2ના રોજ સાવરકુંડલા ટેલિફોન ઓફિસ ખાતે અને 2/3ના ના રોજ રાજુલા ટેલિફોનૈ ઓફિસ ખાતે રાખવામાં આવ્યો છે.

ટેલિફોન ધારકોએ સાવરકુંડલા માટે 20/2 સુધીમાં અને રાજુલા માટે 27/2 સુધીમાં અરજીઓ મોકલી આપવાની રહેશે. આ અરજીઓ સાદા કવરમાં ટેલિફોન અદાલત 2020-21 લખીને મોકલી આપવા બીઅેસઅેનઅેલ દ્વારા જણાવાયું છે.

