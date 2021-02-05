તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ખાતાકિય કાર્યવાહી:ડેપોના બંને લાંચિયા કર્મીઓ સામે એસટીની ખાતાકિય કાર્યવાહી શરૂ

અમરેલી37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • એટીઆઈ અને ડ્રાઇવર બંને એસીબીની કસ્ટડીમાં
  • સોમવારે નોકરીએ રાખવા મુદ્દે બંને લાંચ લેતા ઝડપાયા"તા

અમરેલી એસટી ડેપોમાંથી ગઈકાલે નોકરી લખવા મુદ્દે એટીઆઈ અને ડ્રાઇવરને એસીબીએ લાંચ લેતા ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા. બંને હાલ કસ્ટડીમાં છે. જેના કારણે એસટી ડિવિઝને બંને લાંચિયા કર્મીઓ સામે ખાતાકીય કાર્યવાહી શરૂ કરી છે.અમરેલી એસટી ડેપોના એક ડ્રાઇવરને લાંબા સમયથી નોકરી આપવામાં આવતી ન હતી. અને રજા ગણવામાં આવતી હતી. જેના કારણે તેણે પોતાની નોકરી લખવા માટે એસટી ડેપીના એટીઆઈ સુરેશ ગોવિંદભાઇ ચૌહાણનો સંપર્ક કર્યો હતો. જેથી તેણે ડ્રાઇવર પાસે રૂપિયા 7500ની લાંચ માંગી હતી.

અગાઉ એટીઆઈ રૂપિયા 2500 વસુલ પણ કર્યા હતા. અને બાકી રહેલા લાંચના રૂપિયા 5000 સ્વીકારતી સમયે એટીઆઈ સુરેશ ગોવિંદભાઇ ચૌહાણ અને તેમની સાથે ડ્રાઇવર સુનીલ જસવંત રાઠોડ એસીબીની ઝપટે ચડી ગયા હતા. આ અંગે અમરેલી એસટી ડિવિઝનના ઇન્ચાર્જ વિભાગીય નિયામક જી.ઓ.શાહે જણાવ્યું હતું કે બંને કર્મચારીઓ હાલમાં એસીબીની ક્સ્ટડીમાં છે. જેથી એસટીએ બંને વિરૂદ્ધ ખાતાકીય કાર્યવાહી શરૂ કરી દીધી છે. આ કાર્યવાહીથી ભારે ચર્ચા જાગી છે.

