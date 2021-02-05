તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ટેકાના ભાવથી ખરીદી:અમરેલી જિલ્લાના 9 સેન્ટર પર આજથી ટેકાના ભાવે ચણાની ખરીદીનો પ્રારંભ થયો, ખેડૂત દીઠ મહત્તમ 50 મણ ચણા ખરીદાશે

અમરેલી32 મિનિટ પહેલા
અમરેલી જિલ્લામા વરસાદ સારો પડ્યો હોવાને કારણે ધરતી પુત્રો ખુશ હતા જેથી મબલ્બ પ્રમાણ ચણા નુ વાવેતર ખેડૂતો દ્વારા કરાયુ છે. આશરે 50% ઉપરાંત ખેડૂતોએ જિલ્લામાં ચણાનુ વાવેતર કર્યું છે. ત્યારે આજથી જિલ્લાના 9 સેન્ટર પર ટેકાના ભાવે ચણાની ખરીદીનો પ્રારંભ કરવામા આવ્યો છે.

અમરેલી,રાજુલા, ટીબી,બગસરા,બાબરા,લીલીયા,સાવરકુંડલા સહિત યાર્ડ માં 30-30 ખેડૂતો ને પ્રથમ દિવસે બોલાવ્યા છે જ્યારે સરકાર 1 ખેડૂત પાસે થી 50 મણ ચણા ખરીદી કરે છે. જેથી ખેડૂતો માં નારાજગી જોવા મળી રહી છે અહીં ખેડૂતો ની માંગણી છે મગફળી ની જેમ અહી ખેડૂતો ને 120 મણ ની ખરીદી કરે તો ખેડૂતો ને ખૂબ ફાયદો થઈ શકે તેમ છે.

50 મણના બદલે વધુ ખરીદી કરવા ખેડૂતોની માગરાજુલા તાલુકા ના જૂની માંડરડી ગામ ના ખેડૂત રમેશભાઈ વસોયા એ કહ્યું ખરીદી સરકાર કરે છે ખૂબ સારી વાત છે આવકાર્ય છે. પરંતુ 50 મણ ના બદલે 120 મણ ચણા ખરીદી કરે તો ખેડુતો ને ફાયદો થાય.

રાજ્ય સરકારે 1 હજાર 20ના ભાવે ખરીદી કરવાની જાહેરાત કરી છે. તો બીજી તરફ ખેડૂતોને બજારમાં હાલ 850 થી 950 રૂપિયાના ભાવ જ મળી રહ્યા છે.ત્યારે ખેડૂતોએ 50 મણના બદલે 120 મણની ખરીદી કરવાની માગ કરી છે.

