તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અલવિદા મેઘરાજ:બૃહદ ગીર રેન્જના સૌથી મોટી ઉંમરના સાવજ ‘મેઘરાજ’નું સારવાર દરમિયાન મોત, 15 વર્ષ સિંહપ્રેમીઓનો લાડકો રહ્યો

રાજુલા12 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
મેઘરાજની ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
મેઘરાજની ફાઈલ તસવીર
  • રાજુલા પીપાવાવ કોસ્ટલમા મેઘરાજનો દબદબો હતો
  • અનોખી ઓળખ ઊભી કરનારા મેઘરાજના મોતથી રાજુલા બૃહદગીર રેન્જમાં શોક છવાયો

મેઘરાજના નામથી જાણીતો ડાલામથ્થો જે વર્ષોથી પીપાવાવ ઉધોગ ગૃહ વિસ્તારમાં નામના હતી. જે સિંહ હાઇવે પર લટારો મારતો હતો. પરંતુ તેમના મોતના સમાચારથી બૃહદ ગીર રેન્જમાં શોકમય માહોલ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. પર્યાવરણ પ્રેમીઓ પણ તેમના મોતથી દુઃખી છે. વનવિભાગ પાસેથી મળતી વિગતો પ્રમાણે આ સિંહની આટલી મોટી ઉંમરના કારણે ચાલી પણ શકતો ન હતો અને ગમે ત્યારે જીવ છોડી દે તેવી દહેશત ના કારણે વનવિભાગ દ્વારા તેમનુ રેસ્ક્યૂ કરી જૂનાગઢ સારવાર માટે ખસેડી દીધો હતો પરંતુ સિંહ ની ઉંમર ના કારણે મોત નીપજ્યુ છે

રાજુલા બૃહદગીર રેન્જના બે સિંહો બહુ જાણીતા હતા
સૌરાષ્ટ્રમાં એક એવો સિંહ જેના નામથી ઓળખાતો અને ખૂબ મોટી ઉંમર સુધી જીવન જીવ્યો અને અનોખી નામના મેળવી સામાન્ય રીતે માનવીમાં આવા કિસ્સા જોવા મળ્યા હશે, પરંતુ આ ઘટના વન્યપ્રાણીની છે. શેત્રુંજી ડિવિઝન હેઠળના અમરેલી જિલ્લાની રાજુલા બૃહદગીર રેન્જની વાત છે. ભેરાઈ પીપાવાવ વિસ્તારમાં 2 સિંહોની નામથી ઓળખાતા હતા. જેમાં 1 મેઘરાજ અને સાથે અર્જુન આ બે સિંહની આખી રેન્જમાં અનોખી કહાની અને અનોખી વાતો હતી, જે અદભુત હતી.

લાડકો મેઘરાજ 15 વર્ષનું આયુષ્ય ભોગવી વિદાય લેતા સિંહપ્રેમીઓમાં શોક
લાડકો મેઘરાજ 15 વર્ષનું આયુષ્ય ભોગવી વિદાય લેતા સિંહપ્રેમીઓમાં શોક

ઉંમર કરતાં વધુ જીવન જીવ્યો મેઘરાજ
મેઘરાજ સિંહના મોતથી સોશિયલ મિડિયા પર મેઘરાજ મિસ યુ કરી લોકલ શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ અર્પી રહ્યા છે. સામાન્ય રીતે વનવિભાગોના ઉચ્ચ સિનિયર અધિકારીઓ પણ માની રહ્યા છે. ખૂબ મોટી ઉંમરે તંદુરસ્ત જીવન જીવી જીવ ગુમાવ્યો છે. આ સિંહ પ્રત્યે વનવિભાગ અને વનકર્મીઓ પણ ગૌરવ લેતા હતા, પરંતુ તેમની ઉંમર કરતા પણ વધુ ઉંમર જીવ્યો હોવાથી લોકો વધુ દુઃખી છે. આ રાજુલા જાફરાબાદ પંથકના લોકો માનવી સાથે આ પ્રકારના એશિયાટિક સિંહોને પણ લોકો ચાહે છે, તે હકીકત છે. આ મેઘરાજ નામથી ઓળખાતા સિંહ 30 જાન્યુઆરી રાજુલા ભેરાઈ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા દિવલામાંથી વનવિભાગ દ્વારા રેસ્ક્યૂ ઓપરેશન કરી જૂનાગઢ ચક્કરબાગ ખાતે ખસેડાયો હતો. જ્યાં તેમનું ગત રાતે સારવાર દરમિયાન મોત નીપજ્યું હતું.

બહુ મોટી ઉંમર કહેવાય: સીસીએફ
જૂનાગઢ સીસીએફ દુષ્યંત વસાવડાનો દિવ્યભાસ્કર દ્વારા સંપર્ક કરાતા તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે, મોટાભાગે 11થી 12 વર્ષ તો બહું કહેવાય પરંતુ આ તો 15 વર્ષ ખૂબ મોટી ઉંમરનો સિંહ હતો. આવા કિસ્સા ખૂબ ઓછા હોય છે સારવાર તો ચાલુ જ હતી પરંતુ ઉંમર ખૂબ વધારે હતી તેના કારણે સિંહનું મોત થયુ છે

સમગ્ર વિસ્તારમાં અન્ય સિંહો કરતા આ મેઘરાજની ઓળખ અલગ હતી- વિપુલ લહેરી
રાજુલા પંથકના પર્યાવરણ પ્રેમી વિપુલ લહેરીએ કહ્યું હતું કે, 15 વર્ષ એટલે સિંહો માટે બહું કહેવાય આ સિંહને લોકો એટલો પ્રેમ કરતા કે મેઘરાજ નામથી ઓળખાતો મેં પણ ઘણી વખત પીપાવાવ હાઇવે પર જોયેલો હતો બૃહદગીર રેન્જ એ ડાલામથ્થો આજે ગુમાવ્યો છે તેનું સિંહ પ્રેમી તરીકે દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કરુ છુ.

અમારુ ઘરેણું હતું: સિંહ પ્રેમી
સિંહ પ્રેમી આશિષ તેરીયાએ કહ્યું હતું કે, મેઘરાજ અમારા વિસ્તારનું ઘરેણું હતું અને આજે એના નામ પાછળ મિસ યુ લખવું અમારું દિલ પાછું પડે છે. રામપરા, ભેરાઇ, કોવાયા આ વિસ્તારમાં આ સિંહના રાત દિવસમાં બે ત્રણ વખત સ્થાનિકો અને ગ્રામજનોને દર્શન થતા હતા.મેઘરાજના ભાઈ વનરાજ નામના સિંહ ગયા પછી સતત ઉદાસ રહેતો અને બહારથી આવેલા સિંહ સાથે પોતે છેલ્લે સુધી બાથ ભીડી હતી. છેલ્લે એની ઉપરના કારણે બિમાર રહેતો અને એનું રેસ્ક્યૂ કરી જૂનાગઢ લઇ જવાયો હતો ત્યાં સારવાર દરમિયાન મેઘરાજના અંતિમ શ્વાસ લીધા છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓકાસગંજમાં પોલીસ ટીમ પર હુમલો કરનાર એક આરોપીનું એન્કાઉન્ટર, સિપાહીને ઢોરમાર મારીને હત્યા કરી હતી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો