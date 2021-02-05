તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આવેદનપત્ર:અમરેલીના લાઠીની ગાગડીયા નદીમાં સૌની યોજના મારફત પાણી ઠાલવવા માગ, લાઠી કિસાન સંઘે મામલતદારને આવેદનપત્ર પાઠવ્યું

અમરેલીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

દર ઉનાળાની સિઝનમા સૌરાષ્ટ્રના કેટલાક જિલ્લામા પાણીનો કકળાટ શરૂ થાય છે. ત્યારે અમરેલી જિલ્લાના લાઠી તાલુકામાં પાણીની જરુરિયાત પૂર્ણ થાય તે માટે ખેડૂતોએ સૌની યોજના મારફત ગાગડીયા નદીમાં પાણી છોડવાની માગ કરી છે.

આ વર્ષે સૌરાષ્ટ્રના મોટાભાગના જિલ્લામા સૌની યોજનાની કામગીરી પૂર્ણતાના આરે છે. જેથી પાણીનો કકળાટ સર્જાય તેવી કોઈ શકયતા લાગતી નથી. પરંતુ આજે અમરેલી જિલ્લામા આવેલ લાઠી તાલુકા કિસાન સંઘના હોદેદારોએ મામલતદારને આવેદનપત્ર આપી ખેડૂતો માટે રજુઆત કરી છે.

ઉનાળાની સિઝનમા પાણીના સ્તર ડુકી જતા હોય છે જેથી ખેડૂતો ને પાણી ની તાતીજરૂરીયાત પડતી હોય છે ત્યારે અહીં સૌની યોજના મારફતે ગાગડીયા નદી મા પાણી છોડવા માટે માંગ કરવામા આવી છે. ગાગડીયા નદી માંથી પાણી છોડવામા આવે તો લાઠી તેમજ આસપાસ ના મોટાભાગના ગામડાઓના ખેડૂતોને ફાયદો થાય તેમ છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો

    Sponsored By

    Astral Pipes
    ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
    VS
    ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
    સ્ટમ્પ્સ
    • કૉપી લિંક
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદમા વટવાના બીબીપુરા નજીક દીપડા જેવું પ્રાણી દેખાતાં સ્થાનિકોમાં ફફડાટ, વનવિભાગની 3 ટીમોએ સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધર્યું - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો