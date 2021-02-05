તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બળવો:વર્ષોથી ભાજપ સંગઠનમાં કામ કરતા જસુભાઈ મોભની ટીકીટ કપાતા પક્ષ પલ્ટો, કોંગ્રેસનો ખેસ ધારણ કર્યો

અમરેલી જિલ્લાના ખાંભા પંથકમાં ગઈકાલે રાતે સત્તાવાર રીતે ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરાતા રાજકરણ ગરમાયુ છે. અહીં કોઈના પતા કપાયા છે તો કોઈને રિપીટ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ પ્રકારના ઘટના કર્મ વચ્ચે ખાંભા ભાજપના સંગઠનના અગ્રણી જસુભાઈ મોભની ટીકીટની કપાતાં તેમણે કોંગ્રેસનો ખેસ ધારણ કર્યો છે.

સ્થાનીક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીને ગણતરીના દિવસો જ બાકી રહ્યાં છે, ત્યારે જગ્યાએ રિસામણાં-મનામણા પણ થઇ રહ્યાં છે. જ્યારે આવા સમયે રાજકીય નેતાઓ ક્યારે પક્ષ પલટો કરે એ પણ કંઇ કહી ના શકાય. છેલ્લી ઘડીએ ગમે તે પાર્ટીમાં નેતાઓ જોડાતા હોય છે અને રાજકીય રીતે દબાણ ઉભુ કરી બદલા લેતા હોય છે. આવુ રાજકરાણમાં કાયમી ચાલતુ હોય છે. અમરેલી જિલ્લાના ખાંભા પંથકમાં ગઈકાલે રાતે સત્તાવાર રીતે ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરાતા રાજકરણ ગરમાયુ છે. અહીં ખાંભા ભાજપના સંગઠનના અગ્રણી જસુભાઈ મોભની ટીકીટની કપાતાં તેમણે કોંગ્રેસનો ખેસ ધારણ કર્યો છે.

બંધ બારણે જસુભાઇને મનાવવા ભાજપના પ્રયાસજસુભાઈ મોભે પીપળવા તાલુકા પંચાયત સીટ પર દાવેદારી નોધાવી હતી. છેલ્લી ઘડીએ તેમની ટીકીટ કપાતા તેઓએ રોષે ભરાઇ અને નારાજગી દર્શાવી હતી. તેમના જ વિસ્તારના ભાજપના દિગ્ગજોએ પડદા પાછળ રહી ડેમેજ કંટ્રોલ શરૂ કર્યું હતુ અને નારાજગી દૂર કરવાના પ્રયાસો કર્યા હતા. અઢળક પ્યાસો કરવા છતા આજે જસુભાઈ મોભ દ્વારા તેમના ગ્રુપ કાર્યકરો સાથે ભાજપનો છેડો ફાડી કોંગ્રેસનો ખેસ ધારણ કરી લીધો હતો.

કોંગ્રેસે ટીકીટ આપવાની આપી ખાત્રીજસુભાઇ મોભે કોંગ્રેસનો ખેસ ધારણ કરતાં સોરાષ્ટ્રનું રાજકરણ ગરમાયુ હતુ. કોંગ્રેસના નેતાઓ દ્વારા તેમને કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષ દ્વારા ટીકીટ આપવાની ખાત્રી પણ અપાઇ છે. જોકે આટલો બળવો કરવા છતા ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી દ્વારા કોઈ પ્રતિક્રિયા આ મામલે આપવામાં આવી નથી. જેથી કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યકરોનો ઉત્સાહ વધ્યો છે. આવતા દિવસોમાં આ સીટ પર શુ થશે એતો આવનારા દિવસોમાં પરિણામ બતાવી દેશે.

નારાજગી વિશે જસુભાઇ મોભનું નિવેદનજ્યારે જસુભાઈ મોભે જણાવ્યુ હતું કે, હું વર્ષોથી ભાજપ સાથે જોડાયેલો છુ સંગઠનમાં મેં ખૂબ કામગીરી કરી હતી. મારી એક અપેક્ષા હતી ચૂંટણી લડવી મને પાર્ટી ટીકીટ આપે પરંતુ મારી નોંધ ન લેવાઇ અને મારું કાય ચાલ્યુ નહી, જેથી મને અસંતોષ છે મને કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષે ખાત્રી આપી છે ટીકીટ આપશે અને હું કોંગ્રેસમાંથી ભાજપ સામે જીતીને બતાવીશ.

