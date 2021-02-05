તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Inquiry Into The Death Of A Lion In A Freight Train Collision On Pipavav Railway Track, Questions Raised Over Fencing Near Railway Tracks

સિંહના મોતની તપાસ:પીપાવાવ રેલવે ટ્રેક પર માલગાડીની ટક્કરથી થયેલા સિંહના મોત મામલે તપાસનો ધમધમાટ, રેલવે ટ્રેક પાસે કરાયેલી ફેન્સીંગને લઈ ઉઠ્યા સવાલ

અમરેલી19 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

અમરેલીના પીપાવાવ નજીક વીસેક દિવસ પહેલા માલગાડી અડફેટે આવી જતા સિંહના થયેલા મોત મામલે સ્થાનિક વન વિભાગના રિપોર્ટ બાદ વનવિભાગ સફાળું જાગી ઉઠ્યું છે. સિંહના મોત મામલે સ્થાનિક વનવિભાગના રિપોર્ટ બાદ સરકારે તપાસ માટે ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓની એક ટીમ ઘટનાસ્થળ પર મોકલી છે.

અમરેલી જિલ્લામાં સૌથી વધુ રાજુલા અને જાફરાબાદ પંથકના દરિયાકાંઠા વિસ્તારમાં સિંહોની સંખ્યા વધી રહી છે. તો સાથે સિંહોની સુરક્ષાને લઈ પણ સવાલો ઉઠી રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે આ વિસ્તારમાં વસતા સિંહોની સુરક્ષા માટે શું કરી શકાય તે માટે ગાંધીનગરની આદેશ અપાતા અધિકારીઓની એક ટીમ આ વિસ્તારમાં તપાસ માટે આવી પહોંચી છે.

તાજેતરમાં ઉછેયા નજીક માલગાડી અડફેટે આવી જતા એક સિંહનું મોત થતા સિંહની સુરક્ષા સામે સવાલ ઉઠ્યા છે. સાથે રેલવે ટ્રેક આસપાસ કરાયેલી ફેન્સિંગને લઈ પણ સવાલો ઉઠ્યા છે. રેલવે ટ્રેક પર સિંહ જતા અટકે તે માટે અહીં ફેન્સીંગ બનાવવા માટે 32 કરોડ રૂપિયાનો તોતિંગ ખર્ચ કરાયો છે. પરંતુ, થોડા દિવસ પહેલા જ ફેન્સિંગ ટપી ટ્રેક પર જઈ રહેલા એક સિંહનો વીડિયો વાયરલ થતા અધિકારીઓ ચોંકી ઉઠ્યા હતા.

માલગાડીના ચાલકનું નિવેદન લેવામાં આવ્યું
જે માલગાડી અડફેટે આવી જતાં સિંહનું મોત થયું હતું તે માલગાડીના ચાલકનું આજે ફરીવાર નિવેદન લેવાયું હતું. અકસ્માત સમયે પણ માલગાડીના ડ્રાઈવરનું નિવેદન લેવામાં આવ્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ આજે ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓની ટીમે નિવેદન ઉપરાંત કેટલીક મહત્વની ચર્ચાઓ કરી હતી.

તપાસ ચાલુ છે : સીસીએફ ​​​​​
જૂનાગઢ સીસીએફ દુષ્યંત વસાવડા નો સંપર્ક કરતા કહ્યું અકસ્માત ની ઘટના મા તપાસ કરે છે, આટલી વાત કરી વાત ને ટાળી દીધી હતી.

