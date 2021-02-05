તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મોત:અરજણસુખ ગામમાં યુવકનું તળાવમાં પડી ડૂબી જતા માેત, ભેંસાે ચરાવતી વખતે ચક્કર આવતા પડી ગયાે

અમરેલી38 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

વડીયા તાલુકાના અરજણસુખમા રહેતાે અેક યુવક ભેંસાે ચરાવી રહ્યાે હતાે ત્યારે અચાનક ચક્કર અાવી જતા તળાવમા પડી જતા તેનુ ડૂબી જવાથી માેત નિપજયું હતુ.અહી રહેતા વિનુભાઇ જીણાભાઇ રાઠાેડ (ઉ.વ.48) નામનાે યુવક સવારના અાઠેક વાગ્યાના સુમારે ભેંસાે ચરાવવા ગયાે હતાે.

અા યુવકને વાયની બિમારી હાેય જેથી અા યુવક જયારે તળાવ પાસે પહાેંચ્યાે ત્યારે અચાનક ચક્કર અાવી જતા યુવક તળાવમા પડી ગયાે હતાે. જેના કારણે તેનુ ડૂબી જવાથી માેત નિપજયું હતુ.બનાવ અંગે સુનીલભાઇ વિનુભાઇ રાઠાેડે વડીયા પાેલીસ મથકમા જાણ કરી હતી. બનાવની વધુ તપાસ હેડ કાેન્સ્ટેબલ સી.બી.ટીલાવત ચલાવી રહ્યાં છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો