મુશ્કેલી:સાવરકુંડલા-મહુવા રોડ પર ફાટક પાસે જ માલગાડીનું એન્જિન બંધ થઈ જતા 2 કલાક સુધી સેંકડો વાહનચાલકો ફસાયા

અમરેલીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

અમરેલી જિલ્લાના સાવરકુંડલા-મહુવા હાઇવે પર વાંરવાર રેલવે વિભાગની માલગાડીનું એન્જિન બંધ થવાની ઘટના સામે આવે છે. આજે વહેલી સવારે 6 વાગ્યા આસપાસ ફાટક નજીક માલગાડીનું એન્જિન બંધ થઈ જતા રસ્તા પર ટ્રાફિક જામ સર્જાયો હતો.

પીપાવાવ સ્ટેટ હાઇવેને જોડતો રસ્તો હોવાના કારણે મોટી સંખ્યામાં વાહનોની કતારો લાગી હતી અને આશરે 2 કલાક બાદ અન્ય એન્જીન ની મદદ થી એન્જીન દૂર ખસેડવા માં આવતા કલાકો બાદ વાહન વ્યહાર શરૂ કરાયો હતો. મોટી સંખ્યામાં વાહનચાલકો જેસર સ્ટેટ હાઇવે પરથી નાછૂટકે પસાર થયા હતા તો કેટલાય મોટા વાહન ચાલકો અહીં જ અટવાય પડ્યા હતા.

આ વિસ્તારમાં આ પહેલા 3 વખત આ પ્રકાર ની ઘટના સામે આવી હતી. જુના એન્જીનના કારણે આ પ્રકારનો ફોલ્ટ વારંવાર આવતો હોવાનુ અનુમાન લગાવ્યુ હતુ. બીજી તરફ અહીં વહેલી સવારે સ્કૂલે જતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓની બસ પણ અટવાય ગઈ હતી.

