તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

હત્યારો સાધુને બની રહ્યો:હરિયાણાના હિસારના પૂર્વ MLA અને તેના પરિવારની નિર્મમ હત્યા કરનાર જમાઈ અમરેલીના છતડીયામાં 2 વર્ષ સાધુ વેશે રહ્યો

અમરેલીએક કલાક પહેલા
ધારાસભ્ય સસરાની હત્યા કરનાર સાધુવેશે હત્યારો જમાઈ અમરેલીના છતડીયામાં રહ્યો હતો
  • અંબાલા પોલીસે મેરઠમાંથી હત્યારા સંજીવને ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો
  • 24 ઓગષ્ટ 2001માં પુનિયાના જમાઈ સંજીવ અને દીકરી સોનિયાએ 8 પરિજનોની હત્યા કરી હતી

હરિયાણાના હિસારના પૂર્વ ધારાસભ્ય અને તેના પરિવારના 8 સભ્યોની નિર્મમ હત્યા કરનાર શખસને અંબાલા પોલીસે મેરઠમાંથી દબોચી લીધો છે. તે પોલીસથી છુપાઇને નાસતો ફરતો રહેતો હતો. એટલું જ નહીં તે રાજુલાના છતડીયામાં સાધુના રૂપમાં વેશ પલ્ટો કરીને રહેતો હતો. પરંતુ 2 વર્ષ સુધી લોકો તેને સાધુ માની માન સન્માન આપતા રહ્યા હતા પરંતુ તે શેતાન હતો. તેણે પોતાનું નામ બદલીને ઓમ આનંદગીરી કરી દીધું હતું. આ ઘટનાના પગલે પોલીસ અમરેલી જિલ્લામાં પણ પોતાની તપાસ આગળ હાથ ધરશે.

છતડીયામાં હત્યારો 2 વર્ષ સાધુવેશે રહ્યો
રાજુલાના છતડીયામા સાધુના રૂપમા શેતાન રહેતો હતો પરંતુ લોકો તેને બે વર્ષ સુધી સાધુ માની માન-સન્માન આપતા રહ્યા હતા. હદ તો ત્યારે થઇ કે આ શખસ ખુદ રાજ્યપાલના કાર્યક્રમમાં પણ મહેમાન બની સ્ટેજ પર બિરાજમાન થયો હતો. હરિયાણાના હિસાર જિલ્લાના બરવાળાના પૂર્વ ધારાસભ્ય રેલુ રામ પુનિયા અને તેની પત્ની સહિત આઠ પરિજનોની એકસાથે ઘાતકી હત્યા થઇ હતી.

રાજ્યપાલની હાજરી વાળા કાર્યક્રમમાં મહેમાન બનીને સંજીવે સ્ટેજ પર દિપ પ્રાગટ્ય કર્યું હતું
રાજ્યપાલની હાજરી વાળા કાર્યક્રમમાં મહેમાન બનીને સંજીવે સ્ટેજ પર દિપ પ્રાગટ્ય કર્યું હતું

રેલુ રામ પુનિયાની દીકરીએ સંજીવ સાથે પ્રેમ લગ્ન કર્યા હતા
આ હત્યા રેલુ રામના જમાઇ સંજીવ અને તેની પુત્રી સોનિયાએ જ કરી હતી. 1997માં લખનઉમાં એક સ્પોર્ટ્સ મીટમાં સંજીવ અને સોનિયા મળ્યા હતા અને બંને વચ્ચે પ્રેમ થતાં 1998માં લગ્ન કરી લીધા હતા. તે સમયે રામ પુનિયા ધારાસભ્ય હતા. જો કે સોનિયાને પિયરના લોકો સાથે વાંધો પડ્યો હતો. જેને પગલે 24 ઓગષ્ટ 2001મા સંજીવ અને સોનિયાએ 8 પરિજનોની હત્યા કરી નાખી હતી.

સસરાના હત્યારા જમાઈ સંજીવે પોતાનું નામ બદલીને ઓમ આનંદગીરી કરી દીધું હતું
સસરાના હત્યારા જમાઈ સંજીવે પોતાનું નામ બદલીને ઓમ આનંદગીરી કરી દીધું હતું

ફાંસીની સજા આજીવન કેદમાં ફેરવાઈ હતી
ધરપકડ બાદ કેસ ચાલી જતાં હિસાર અદાલતે 2004માં બંનેને ફાંસીની સજા કરી હતી. જો કે મામલો સુપ્રિમ કોર્ટમા જતાં ફાંસીની સજાને ઉમરકેદમાં ફેરવાઇ હતી. ત્યારબાદ બંને જેલમાં હતાં પરંતુ સંજીવ 2008માં જેલમાંથી પેરોલ પર છુટ્યા બાદ નાસીને રાજુલા તાલુકાના છતડીયા ગામે આવી ઓમ આનંદગીરીબાપુ નામ ધારણ કરી ઓમ આનંદ યોગ આશ્રમની સ્થાપના કરી હતી. 23/2/2020ના રોજ રાજ્યપાલની ઉપસ્થિતિમાં રાજુલા યાર્ડમા ગાય આધારિત ખેતી અંગે ખેડૂત સંમેલન યોજાયું હતું. જે કાર્યક્રમની સમગ્ર વ્યવસ્થા પણ તેણે સંભાળી હતી.

સાધુવેશે રહેલા હત્યારા સંજીવને લોકો મળવા ટોળે વળતાં હતાં
સાધુવેશે રહેલા હત્યારા સંજીવને લોકો મળવા ટોળે વળતાં હતાં
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરાની સયાજી હોસ્પિટલમાં તબીબોએ શરીરની બહાર આંતરડાં સાથે જન્મેલા બાળકનાં આંતરડાં ફરીથી સ્થાપિત કર્યાં, 1750 ગ્રામ વજનની બાળકીની સારવાર કરી નવજીવન આપ્યું - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો