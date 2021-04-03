તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રજુઆત:રાજુલામાં ખેડૂતોને જંગલી પ્રાણીથી બચવા મેડાની ફાળવણી કરવા માંગ

અમરેલીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • યાર્ડના ડિરેકટરની વન મંત્રીને રજુઆત, માનવ પર હુમલા ઘટના પણ બની છે

રાજુલા પંથકમાં રાત્રી દરમિયાન ખેતરે રખોપુ કરતા ખેડૂતોને જંગલી પ્રાણીથી બચવા માટે મેડાની ફાળવણી કરવા માર્કેટીંગ યાર્ડના ડિરેકટરે વન મંત્રી ગણપતભાઇ વસાવાને પત્ર લખી રજુઆત કરી હતી. અહીં સિંહ અને દિપડાના આંટા ફેરાથી ખેડૂતોમાં ભય ફેલાયો છે. રાજુલા માર્કેટીંગયાર્ડના ડિરેક્ટર રમેશભાઇ વસોયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે ખેડૂતો પોતાના તૈયાર પાકને જંગલી ભૂંડ અને રોઝડાથી બચાવવા માટે ખેતરમાં રાત્રે રખોપુ કરે છે.

પરંતુ પાછલા કેટલાક સમયથી રાજુલા પંથકમાં દિપડાની માનવી પર હુમલાની ઘટના સામે આવી છે. ઉપરાંત સિંહ અને દિપડા અવાર -નવાર પશુઓનું મારણ કરે છે. વન વિભાગે વખતો વખત દિપડાને પાંજરે પુરી જંગલમાં છોડી દીધા છે. છતાં પણ જંગલી પ્રાણીઓ રેવન્યુ વિસ્તારમાં પ્રવેશ કરે છે. જેના કારણે ખેડૂતોમાં ભય ફેલાયો છે. તેવા સમયે ખેડૂતોને રખોપુ કરવા માટે મેડાની ફાળવણી કરવા ખેડૂતોમાં માંગણી ઉઠી છે.

જૂની માંડરડીમાં આવી ચડેલ દીપડાને પકડવો જરૂરી
રાજુલા માર્કેટીંગ યાર્ડના ડિરેકટર રમેશભાઇ વસોયાએ ફોરેસ્ટ અધિકારી રજુઆત કરી જણાવ્યું હતું કે જૂની માંડરડીમાં કેટલા દિવસોથી દિપડો આવી ચડ્યો છે. ખેતરમાં કામ કરતા મંજુરોને દિવસે દિપડાનો ભેટો થઈ રહ્યો છે. ત્યારે દિપડાને તાત્કાલિક પકડી જંગલમાં છોડવા માંગ છે.

