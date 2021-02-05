તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:મૃતકને વીજચોરીનું બિલ દેનાર ઇજનેર સહિત પાંચ સામે ગુનો, હનુમાન ખીજડિયામાં 5 વર્ષ પૂર્વે વીજ તંત્રે ચેકિંગ કર્યું હતું

વડીયા37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

વડીયા તાલુકાના હનુમાન ખીજડીયા ગામે વિજ કંપનીની ચેકીંગ ટુકડીઅે પાંચ વર્ષ પહેલા ચેકીંગ દરમિયાન જે વ્યકિત અા દુનિયામા હયાત નથી તેના નામ પર વિજ દંડ ફટકારી વડીયા કાેર્ટમા રકમ વસુલાત માટે દાવાે પણ ઠપકારી દેતા કાેર્ટના હુકમના અાધારે બે ઇજનેર સહિત પાંચ કર્મચારીઅાે સામે ખાેટાે દાવાે અને ખાેટા પુરાવાઅાે ઉભા કરવા સબબ ગુનાે નાેંધવામા અાવ્યાે છે.

વડીયાની સિવીલ કાેર્ટના રજીસ્ટાર મેહુલભાઇ વિનાેદરાય ત્રિવેદીઅે અાજે અા બારામા વડીયા પીજીવીસીઅેલના ડેપ્યુટી ઇજનેર જીતેન્દ્ર લાલજીભાઇ સાંગાણી, સિનીયર અાસિસ્ટન્ટ કેતન ગુણવંતભાઇ ભટ્ટ, અેકાઉન્ટના ડેપ્યુટી સુપ્રિ. જગદીશ જે.પાનસુરીયા, જુનીયર ઇજનેર કાૈશિક ચંદ્રકાંતભાઇ પટેલ અને ઇલેકટ્રીક અાસિસ્ટન્ટ ઘનશ્યામ બાલુભાઇ મેણીયા સામે વડીયા કાેર્ટમા ફરિયાદ નાેંધાવી છે. જેમા જણાવાયુ છે કે બંને ઇજનેર સહિત પાંચેય વિજકર્મીઅાેઅે કાેર્ટમા ખાેટાે દાવાે દાખલ કર્યાે હતાે. અને ખાેટા પુરાવા તથા દસ્તાવેજ બનાવી કાેર્ટમા ખાેટી જુબાની અાપી હતી.

વડીયાના હનુમાન ખીજડીયામા પાંચ વર્ષ અગાઉ વિજ ચેકીંગ કરાયુ હતુ. જયાં વજુભાઇ સાેમાભાઇ ચુડાસમા કે જેમની પાસે વિજ કનેકશન ન હતુ. પરંતુ થાંભલેથી સીધુ જાેડાણ મેળવી વિજ ચાેરી કરી હાેવાનુ બતાવી તેમને રૂપિયા 2400નુ બીલ ફટકારાયુ હતુ. હકિકતમા વજુભાઇ હયાત જ ન હતા. 2016મા તેમની સામે નાણા નહી ભરવા સબબ વડીયા કાેર્ટમા દાવાે કરવામા અાવ્યાે હતાે. પરંતુ અાવી વ્યકિત જ હયાત ન હતી. હવે અદાલતના હુકમ બાદ પાંચેય સામે ગુનાે નાેંધાયાે છે. પીઅેસઅાઇ અે.ડી.સાંબડ બનાવની તપાસ ચલાવી રહ્યાં છે.

