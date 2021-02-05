તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ટેક્સની વસુલાત:જિલ્લામાં મધરાતે આરટીઓનું ચેકીંગ , 37 બસ પાસેથી ટેક્સ વસુલાયાે

અમરેલી37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સુરત, મુંબઇ અને અમદાવાદ રૂટ પર દાેડતી ખાનગી બસ પર ઘાેંસ બાેલાવાઇ : 12 બસ ડિટેઇન પણ કરવામાં આવી

અમરેલી જિલ્લામા રેલ વ્યવહાર સંપુર્ણ બંધ છે. ત્યારે સુરત, મુંબઇ, અમદાવાદ જેવા શહેરાેમા જવા માટે ખાનગી લકઝરી બસાે સાૈથી માેટુ માધ્યમ છે. પરંતુ બસ માલિકાે દ્વારા સમયસર ટેકસ ભરાતાે ન હાેય અમરેલી અારટીઅાેઅે જુદીજુદી ચેકીંગ ટુકડીઅાે બનાવી મધરાતે જ તમામ મુખ્ય માર્ગાે પર ચેકીંગ હાથ ધર્યુ હતુ અને સવાર સુધીમા 37 બસાે સામે ટેકસ વસુલવા માટેની કાર્યવાહી કરાઇ હતી. જે પૈકી 12 બસાે ડિટેઇન કરાઇ હતી.

અમરેલીના અેઅારટીઅાે અાઇ.અેસ.ટાંક ઉપરાંત અારટીઅાે પી.અાર.પઢીયાર, અેસ.બી.માેઢ, બી.પી.પટેલ, અાસિસ્ટન્ટ ઇન્સ્પેકટર અેમ.અેન.ઠુંમર વિગેરે અધિકારીઅાેઅે જુદીજુદી ટુકડીઅાે બનાવી મધરાતથી જ અા ચેકીંગ ઝુંબેશ શરૂ કરી હતી. સામાન્ય રીતે દરેક મહિનાના પ્રથમ સપ્તાહમા ખાનગી લકઝરીના ચાલકાે ટેકસ ભરતા હાેય છે. પરંતુ હાલમા અનેક બસ માલિકાે ટેકસ ભરવાનુ ટાળી રહ્યાં છે. કાેરાેના કાળ દરમિયાન બસ ચાલકાેને અનેક પ્રકારની રાહતાે પણ મળી હતી. જાે કે હવે કાેઇ વિશેષ રાહત નથી.

અામપણ અમરેલી જિલ્લામાથી સુરત, મુંબઇ અને અમદાવાદ જેવા શહેરાેમા જવા માટે લાેકાે માેટાભાગે ખાનગી લકઝરી બસાેનાે ઉપયાેગ કરે છે. હાલમા અેસટી સેવા તાે મહદઅંશે પુર્વવત થઇ છે. પરંતુ ટ્રેન સેવા ઠપ્પ છે. જેથી ખાનગી બસાેનાે માેટા પ્રમાણમા લાેકાે ઉપયાેગ કરી રહ્યાં છે.મધરાતે અને વહેલી સવારે અારટીઅાેની જુદીજુદી ટુકડીઅાે ઢસા ચાવંડ રાેડ પર ગાેઠવાઇ હતી. અનેઅા શહેરાેમાથી અાવી રહેલી ખાનગી બસાેને અટકાવી ચેકીંગ કર્યુ હતુ. અેકબીજાને સંદેશાઅાે મળતા પાછળ અાવતી બસાે અન્ય રૂટ પર ડાયવર્ટ થઇ હતી. પરંતુ ચેકીંગ ટુકડીઅાે અન્ય રૂટ પર પણ ગાેઠવાઇ ગઇ હતી. જુદીજુદી 37 ખાનગી બસાેને ટેકસ વસુલ કરવા મેમાે પકડાવાયાે હતાે. 12 બસાે ડિટેઇન કરી દેવામા અાવી હતી.

અારટીઅાેની ટુકડીઅે તમામ રસ્તા બ્લાેક કર્યા
માેટાભાગની ખાનગી લકઝરી બસાે વહેલી સવારે ઢસા ચાવંડ માર્ગ પરથી અમરેલી જિલ્લામા પ્રવેશે છે. ચેકીંગની ખબર મળતા અનેક ચાલકાેઅે રૂટ ડાયવર્ટ કર્યા હતા. પરંતુ ચેકીંગ ટુકડીઅાેઅે અન્ય માર્ગાે પર પણ અડ્ડાે જમાવી દીધાે હતાે.

અનેક બસાે હાેટેલ પર ઉભી રાખી દેવાઇ
​​​​​​​વહેલી સવારના સમયે અમરેલી તરફ અાવતી બસાેના ચાલકને અારટીઅાેના ચેકીંગની ખબર મળતા જ ઠેકઠેકાણે ચાલકાેઅે પાેતાની બસાે જુદીજુદી હાેટેલ પર થંભાવી દીધી હતી. જાે કે અારટીઅાેની ટુકડીઅાેઅે હાેટેલાે પર પહાેંચીને પણ ચેકીંગ કર્યુ હતુ.

વાહન ચાલકાેને 7 દિવસનાે સમય અપાયાે"તો
અારટીઅાે ઇન્સ્પેકટર પી.અાર.પઢીયારે જણાવ્યું હતુ કે સરકાર દ્વારા બસ માલિકાેને ટેકસ ભરવા માટે દર માસે 7 તારીખ સુધીનાે સમય અપાય છે. જે સમય પુરાે થયા બાદ અા ઝુંબેશ ચલાવાઇ હતી. બસ માલિકાેને ટેકસ, જરૂરી દસ્તાવેજાેના મેમાે અપાયા છે.

