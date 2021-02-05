તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:ખાંભા-ઉના હાઈવે પર સિમેન્ટ ભરેલો ટ્રકે પલટી ખાધી, ડ્રાઈવરનો આબાદ બચાવ

અમરેલીએક કલાક પહેલા
અમરેલી જિલ્લામા દરરોજ નાના મોટા અકસ્માત ની ઘટના સામે આવી રહી છે. જિલ્લાના હાઇવે પર અકસ્માતો વધી રહ્યા છે. આજે ખાંભા ઉના સ્ટેટ હાઇવે પર અકસ્માત ની ઘટના સામે આવી રહી છે અહીં કોડીનાર તરફ થી ઓવરલોડ ભરેલ સીમેન્ટ ટ્રક ચતુરી નજીક પલટી મારી ખાઈ ગઈ હતી.અકસ્માતની ઘટનામાં સદનસીબે જાનહાનિ થતા અટકી હતી.

ઓવરલોડ વાહનોના કારણે અકસ્માતઅમરેલી જિલ્લામાં આરટીઓ અને પોલીસ વિભાગ તરફતી નિયમિત ચેકિંગ કરાતું ના હોય મોટાભાગના ટ્રક ઓવરલોડ ચાલતા હોય છે જેના કારણે હાઈવે પર અવારનવાર અકસ્માતની ઘટનાઓ બની રહી છે.

