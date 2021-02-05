તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

માસ્ક ભૂલ્યા:ભાજપના કાર્યકરોએ સરકારની ગાઈડ લાઈન નેવે મૂકી, દામનગર ચોકમા મોટી સંખ્યામા કાર્યકરો માસ્ક વગર ઉમટ્યા

અમરેલી44 મિનિટ પહેલા
રાજ્યમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીને લઇને રાજકીય માહોલ છે. ભાજપ દ્વારા ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા બાદ આજે અમરેલી જિલ્લામાં ભાજપના ઉમેદવારો ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવા માટે આવ્યા હતા. દામનગર નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવા આવેલા ભાજપના ઉમેદવારો અને કાર્યકર્તાઓ દ્વારા સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સના નિયમનું ઉલ્લઘંન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. મોટી સંખ્યામાં કાર્યકરો ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યાં હતા અને માસ્ક વગર જોવા મળ્યા હતા.

આજે દામનગર નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી સંદર્ભે ઉમેદવારો ફોર્મ ભરતા પહેલા કાર્યકરો મુખ્ય ચોક ખાતે મોટી સંખ્યામા ભાજપના કાર્યકરો ઉમટી પડ્યા હતા અને સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સના ધજાગરા ઉડાવી માસ્ક વગર જોવા મળ્યા હતા. જાણે કોરોના કોઈ ભાજપના કાર્યકરોને ન થતો હોય તેવા દ્રશ્યો જોવા મળી રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે પોલીસ તંત્ર સામે પણ સવાલો ઉઠી રહ્યાં છેકે, આમ પ્રજાને દંડ ફટકારતી પોલીસ આ કાર્યકરો સામે કાર્યવાહી કરશે?

