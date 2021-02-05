તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:ટ્રાફિકને અડચણરૂપ થઇ પાથરણાં પાથરી ધંધાે કરનાર સામે કાર્યવાહી

અમરેલી38 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • પાેલીસે શાકમાર્કેટ તેમજ મુખ્ય માર્ગ પર તબાહી બોલાવી
  • 8 શખ્સ સામે ગુનો નોંધી પોલીસે કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી

અમરેલીમા શાકમાર્કેટ તેમજ મુખ્ય માર્ગાે પર પાથરણા પાથરી તેમજ દુકાન બહાર વસ્તુઅાે છેક માર્ગ સુધી રાખી વેપાર ધંધા કરતા વેપારીઅાે સામે પાેલીસે કાર્યવાહી કરી હતી. પાેલીસે અાઠ ધંધાર્થીઅાે સામે ગુનાે નાેંધી ધાેરણસરની કાર્યવાહી કરી હતી.

પાેલીસે શાકમાર્કેટમા શાકભાજીના થડાની અાગળ કેરેટ મુકી લાેકાેને અડચણરૂપ થાય તે રીતે ધંધાે કરતા રીયાઝ ગનીભાઇ કચરા તેમજ અમન અસલમભાઇ પરમાર, મનાેજ ભીખુભાઇ ઝીંઝુવાડીયા, સલીમ રજાકભાઇ તૈલી સામે કાર્યવાહી કરી હતી. અા ઉપરાંત જૈન મહાજનવાડી સામે દુકાન બહાર રમકડા ગાેઠવી અડચણરૂપ થાય તે રીતે રાખતા મુનીર મજીદભાઇ ડેરૈયા, શાકમાર્કેટમા યુનુસ યુસુફભાઇ લુલાણીયા અને સાહિલ રહીમભાઇ ડાયાતર, અજય ઉર્ફે શંકર પ્રવિણભાઇ વાઘેલા સામે ગુનાે નાેંધી કાર્યવાહી કરી હતી.આ કાર્યવાહી ધંધાર્થીઓને આર્થિક ફટકાનો સામનો કરવો પડ્યો હતો.

