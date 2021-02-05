તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વેક્સિનેશન:જિલ્લામાં 8 ફેબ્રુ. સુધીમાં 15 હજારથી વધુ લાેકાેને અપાઇ કાેરાેનાની વેક્સિન

અમરેલી38 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • બીજા તબક્કાના રસીકરણમાં પણ અાડઅસરનાે કાેઇ કેસ નથી આવ્યો

અમરેલી જિલ્લામા કાેરાેના રસીકરણ અભિયાન શરૂ થયાને ટુંક સમયમા અેક મહિના જેટલાે સમય થશે. અત્યાર સુધીમા જિલ્લામા 15 હજારથી વધુ લાેકાેઅે વેકસીન લીધી છે. અને હજુ સુધી અેકપણ ગંભીર અાડઅસરનાે મામલાે સામે અાવ્યાે નથી.16 જાન્યુઅારીથી જિલ્લામા વેકસીનેશનનાે અારંભ થયા બાદ 31 જાન્યુઅારીથી બીજા તબક્કાનાે પણ અારંભ થઇ ચુકયાે છે.

અારાેગ્યકર્મીઅાે ઉપરાંત ફ્રન્ટલાઇન વર્કસને પણ હાલમા રસી અાપવામા અાવી રહી છે. અને ગઇકાલ સાંજ સુધીમા સમગ્ર અમરેલી જિલ્લામા 15 હજાર કરતા વધુ લાેકાેને વેકસીનનાે પ્રથમ ડાેઝ અપાઇ ચુકયાે છે. અારાેગ્ય વિભાગના સુત્રાેઅે જણાવ્યું હતુ કે અત્યાર સુધીમા કાેઇપણ વ્યકિતને અેકેય પ્રકારની અાડઅસર જાેવા મળી નથી. કાેવિડ વેકસીન તદન સુરક્ષિત છે. અા રસી સંપુર્ણ સલામત હાેવાથી પાેતાના અને પરિવારના સ્વાસ્થ્ય માટે તે લેવી અાવશ્યક છે.

સાેશ્યલ મિડીયા પર કેટલીક ખાેટી અફવાઅાે અને ખાેટી માહિતી ફેલાવવામા અાવતી હાેવાનુ અારાેગ્ય તંત્રને ધ્યાને અાવતા જિલ્લા અારાેગ્ય અધિકારીઅે જણાવ્યું હતુ કે અાવી ખાેટી અફવાઅાે પર ધ્યાન ન અાપી રસીકરણમા પેાતાનાે વારાે અાવે ત્યારે નજીકના રસીકરણ કેન્દ્ર પર જઇ વેકસીન મુકાવવી જાેઇઅે.

અફવા ફેલાવનાર સામે પગલા લેવાશે
​​​​​​​રસીકરણ વિશે ખાેટી અફવાઅાે ફેલાવનાર વ્યકિત સામે વહિવટી તંત્ર દ્વારા શિક્ષાત્મક કાર્યવાહીની ચિમકી ઉચ્ચારાઇ છે. જિલ્લાના ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઅાેઅે પણ વેકસીનના ડાેઝ લીધા છે. અને હજુ સુધી કાેઇને અાડઅસર થઇ નથી.

