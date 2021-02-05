તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  75% Courses Completed Online In 784 Primary Schools In The District, Education Is Provided To Children In Corona Through Different Mediums

શિક્ષણ:જિલ્લામાં 784 પ્રાથમિક શાળામાં 75 % અભ્યાસક્રમ ઓનલાઇન પૂર્ણ, કોરોનામાં બાળકોને જુદા-જુદા માધ્યમથી પુરૂં પડાય છે શિક્ષણ

અમરેલી37 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • સત્ર પૂર્ણ થતાં સુધીમાં અભ્યાસક્રમ આખો પૂર્ણ કરી દેવાશે

અમરેલી જિલ્લાની 784 પ્રાથમિક શાળામાં કોરોના કાળમાં 75 ટકા શિક્ષણ ઓનલાઈન અપાયું છે. ધોરણ 1 થી 8ના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ અત્યાર સુધી ઓનલાઇન શિક્ષણ આપવામાં આવ્યું છે. અહીં હાલ પણ છાત્રોને જુદાજુદા માધ્યમથી ઘરે બેઠા અભ્યાસ પૂરો પડાઇ રહ્યો છે. કોરોનાને કારણે 11 માસથી પ્રાથમિક શાળામાં શિક્ષણ કાર્ય બંધ છે. જેના કારણે શિક્ષણ વિભાગ દ્વારા બાળકોને ટીવી અને જુદી જુદી એપ્લિકેશનના માધ્યમથી શિક્ષણ આપવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે.

તેવા સમયે અમરેલી જિલ્લાની 784 પ્રાથમિક શાળામાં 1 થી 8 ધોરણના છાત્રોને 75 ટકા અભ્યાસક્રમ પૂર્ણ કરવામાં આવેલ છે.જિલ્લાની પ્રાથમિક શાળાઓમાં એપ્રિલ માસમાં સત્ર પૂર્ણ થઈ રહ્યું છે. પરંતુ ધોરણ 5માં ગણિત અને ગુજરાતીમાં 73 , અંગ્રેજીમાં 83 , ધોરણ6માં ગણિતમાં 71, ગુજરાતીમાં 78, અંગ્રેજીમાં 75 , ધોરણ 7માં ગણિત 66, ગુજરાતી 70, અંગેજીમાં 78 અને ધોરણ 8માં ગણિતમાં 75, ગુજરાતી 68 અને અંગેજી વિષયમાં 67 ટકા અભ્યાસક્રમનું શિક્ષણ આપવામાં આવ્યું છે. સત્ર પૂર્ણ થતાં સુધીમાં આખો અભ્યાસક્રમ પૂર્ણ કરી લેવાશે.

