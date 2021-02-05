તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સેવા કાર્ય:લાઠીમાં 150 કેદીઓને જીવનમાં સુધાર માટે સત્યના પ્રયોગો જેવા પુસ્તક વાંચવા અનુરોધ

લાઠી37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કેદીઓને ધાબળાનું વિતરણ કરાયું, કાર્યક્રમમાં જેલ અધિક્ષક સહિતના ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યાં

લાઠીના સોની સમાજના પ્રમુખે પોતાના 38માં જન્મદિવસની અનોખી રીતે ઉજવણી કરી હતી. તેમણે જિલ્લા જેલમાં રહેલા કેદીઓને ધાબળાનું વિતરણ કર્યું હતું. ઉપરાંત કેદીઓનાં જીવનમાં સુધારો કરી શાંતિથી જીવન વિતાવવા માટે વાલ્મિકી રામાયણ, મહાભારત અને સત્યના પ્રયોગો નામના પુસ્તકનું વાંચન કરવા અનુરોધ કર્યો હતો.

માણસ પૈસાની લાલચ અને ક્રોધમાં આવી ગંભીર ગુનાઓ કરી બેસે છે. જેના કારણે તેમને કારાવાસ ભોગવવો પડે છે. લાઠીના સોની સમાજના પ્રમુખ ધર્મેશભાઇ ભુપેન્દ્રભાઇ સોનીએ તેમના 38માં જન્મ દિવસની ઉજવણી આવા જિલ્લા જેલના કેદીઓ સાથે કરી હતી.અહીં તેમણે 150 કેદીઓને ધાબળાનું વિતરણ કર્યું હતું. અને તેમની સાથે સંવાદ કરી કેદીના પરિવારના હિત માટે જીવનમાં સુધારો લાવવા રામાયણ, મહાભારત, અને સત્યના પ્રયોગનામના પુસ્તકનું વાંચન કરવા અનુરોધ કર્યો હતો. અહીં કેદીઓએ પણ સોની સમાજના પ્રમુખને શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી હતી. આ તકે જેલ અધિક્ષક જે. આર. સીસોદીયા પણ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા. તસ્વીર - વિશાલ ડોડીયા

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો