તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ખાખડીનુ આગમન:ધારીમાં ખટ્ટમિઠી ખાખડીનું આગમન, એક કિલોના રૂપિયા 500 સુધીનો ભાવ બોલાયો.

ધારીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ઓણસાલ વાતાવરણ અનુકુળ રહેતા ગીર પંથકમાં આંબે લુમેઝુમે મોંર આવ્યા હતા

અમરેલી જિલ્લામા ખાસ કરીને ગીરકાંઠાના ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારોમા મોંટા પ્રમાણમા આંબાવાડીયા આવેલા છે. અહી ખેડૂતો કેસર કેરી પકવે છે. ઓણસાલ હવામાન પ્રતિકુળ રહેતા આંબે લુમેઝુમે મોંર આવ્યા હતા. હાલ ધારીની શાકમાર્કેટમા પ્રથમ વખત ખાખડીનુ આગમન થયુ છે. હાલ ખાખડીનો ભાવ પ્રતિ કિલો રૂપિયા 500 સુધી બોલાઇ રહ્યો છે. ગીર પંથકમા મોંટી સંખ્યામા ખેડૂતો કેસર કેરી પકવે છે.

અહીના દુધાળા, દલખાણીયા, ઝર, મોંરઝર, ગોવિંદપુર, સુખપુર, કાંગસા સહિતના ગામોંમા મોંટી સંખ્યામા આંબાવાડીઓ આવેલી છે. આ ઉપરાંત ચલાલા, ખાંભા અને સાવરકુંડલા પંથકમા પણ આંબાવડીયા આવેલા છે. ઓણસાલ આંબે લુમેઝુમે મોંર પણ આવ્યા હતા. હાલ ધારીની શાકમાર્કેટમા પ્રથમ વખત ખાખડીનુ આગમન થયુ છે. અહી ખાખડી પ્રતિ કિલો 400 થી 500 રૂપિયા સુધી વેચાણ થઇ રહ્યું છે.

અહી ઉના પંથકમાથી પણ ખાખડીઓ આવી રહી છે. ડિસેમ્બર માસથી જ આંબે મોંર આવવાની શરૂઆત થઇ ચુકી હતી. હાલ ગીર પંથકમા આંબાવડીયામા લુમેઝુમે મોંર આવેલા છે. ઓણસાલ કેરીનુ સારૂ એવુ ઉત્પાદન આવે તેવી ખેડૂતોને આશા છે. જો માવઠાની સ્થિતિ ન સર્જાય તો કેરીનો પાક સારો થશે તેવી આશા આ વિસ્તારના ખેડૂતો રાખી રહ્યાં છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો