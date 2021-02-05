તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હાલાકી:આહવામાં SBI અને BOBનું ડિપોઝિટ મશીન ખોટકાયું

આહવા2 કલાક પહેલા
ડાંગ જિલ્લાના મુખ્ય મથક આહવામાં બે દિવસથી સ્ટેટ બેન્ક ઓફ ઇન્ડિયા અને એક દિવસથી બેંક ઓફ બરોડાનું ડિપોઝીટ મશીન ખોટકાઈ જતા ગ્રાહકોને હાલાકી વેઠવાનો વારો આવ્યો હતો. જોકે, બંને બેંકના ડિપોઝિટ મશીન સાથે જ ખોટકાઇ જતાં ધંધા રોજગાર સાથે જોડાયેલા ગ્રાહકો મુશ્કેલીમાં મુકાયા હતા.ડાંગમાં એટીએમ સેવા 24-કલાક નામ માત્રની છે. ડાંગ જિલ્લામાં એટીએમના શટર ગમે ત્યારે ડાઉન હોય છે.

આહવામાં સ્ટેટ બેંક ઓફ ઇન્ડિયા અને બેંક ઓફ બરોડાના એક-એક ડિપોઝિટ મશીન આવેલા છે. આજનો જમાનો ઓનલાઈનનો હોય ગ્રાહકો ગમે ત્યારે આ ડિપોઝિટ મશીનમાં રૂપિયા જમા કરે છે ત્યારે આહવાના સ્ટેટ બેન્ક ઓફ ઇન્ડિયાનું ડિપોઝિટ મશીન છેલ્લા બે દિવસથી ખોટકાય ગયું છે અને એ જ પ્રમાણે બેંક ઓફ બરોડાનુ ડિપોઝીટ મશીન પણ મંગળવારે સવારે 10 વાગ્યાથી ખોટકાતા ગ્રાહકોએ હાલાકી વેઠવાનો વારો આવ્યો હતો.

