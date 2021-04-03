તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણીના સમીકરણો:ડાંગ કાેંગી નેતાઓના પક્ષ પલટાથી સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીના સમીકરણો બદલાયા

આહવાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ગત જિ.પં. ચૂંટણીમાં બન્ને પક્ષને 9-9 બેઠક મળી હતી

ગુજરાતમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજયની ચૂંટણીની જાહેરાત થઈ ચૂકી છે, ત્યારે ડાંગ જિલ્લામાં ભાજપા અને કોંગ્રેસ વચ્ચે સીધી ટક્કર થવાની છે. અગાઉ પાંચ વર્ષ પહેલા જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 18 બેઠકો પૈકી 9 કોંગ્રેસ અને 9 ભાજપને ફાળે આવી હતી. જોકે હવે કોંગ્રેસનાં કદાવર નેતાઓએ પક્ષ પલટો કરતા સમીકરણો બદલાયા છે.

ડાંગ જિલ્લામાં 95 ટકા આદિવાસીઓની વસતિ આવેલી છે. વર્ષ-2015માં ડાંગ જિલ્લા સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં જિલ્લા પંચાયતની કુલ 18 બેઠકમાંથી 9 કોંગ્રેસ અને 9 ભાજપના ફાળે જતા ટાઈની સ્થિતિ સર્જાઈ હતી. જે બાદ ભાજપાએ શામ, દામ અને દંડની નીતિ સાથે કોંગ્રેસનાં એક જિલ્લા સદસ્યને પ્રથમ સામાન્ય સભામાં ગેરહાજર રાખતા ડાંગ જિલ્લા પંચાયતનું અઢી વર્ષ માટેનું શાસન ભાજપાએ સંભાળ્યું હતું. જે બાદ ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસનાં નેતાઓએ અઢી વર્ષનાં ટર્મ માટે એકબીજાને ટેકો આપી ભાજપાનાં મેન્ડેટ પર ચૂંટાયેલી મહિલા ઉમેદવારને ડાંગ જિલ્લા પ્રમુખ તરીકે અને કોંગ્રેસનાં મેન્ડેટ પર ચૂંટાયેલા ઉમેદવારને જિલ્લા પંચાયતનાં ઉપપ્રમુખ તરીકે આરૂઢ કર્યા હતા.

ડાંગ જિલ્લાનાં 3 તાલુકા પંચાયતની વાત કરીએ તો ત્રણ તાલુકા પંચાયતમાંથી 1 તાલુકા પંચાયત પર કોંગ્રેસ અને 2 તાલુકા પંચાયત પર ભાજપનું પ્રભુત્વ હતું. જોકે સમય જતા પક્ષપલટાને લઈને ભાજપે કોંગ્રેસ પાસેથી વઘઇ તાલુકા પંચાયત અને કોંગ્રેસે ભાજપા પાસેથી સુબીર તાલુકા પંચાયત આંચકી લીધી હતી પરંતુ 2021ની સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી પહેલા કોંગ્રેસનાં કદાવર નેતાઓએ કોંગ્રેસનો સાથ છોડી ભાજપાનો કેસરીયો ધારણ કરી લેતા ડાંગ જિલ્લાનો રાજકીય માહોલ બદલાયો છે.

હાલમાં જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 18 અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની 48 બેઠકો માટે કોંગ્રેસ અને ભાજપે પોતાના ઉમેદવારો પસંદ કરવાની તૈયારી પૂર્ણ કરી લીધી છે અને હાલમાં માત્ર ઉમેદવારોનાં નામ જાહેર કરવાનાં બાકી છે ત્યારે આ સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં સ્થાનિક લોકો ભાજપા અને કોંગ્રેસની સીધી ટક્કરમાં પક્ષને જોઈને મતદાન કરશે કે પછી ઉમેદવારોની વ્યક્તિગત છાપને જોઈને મતદાન કરશે તે આવનાર સમય જ બતાવશે.

