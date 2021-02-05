તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

માંગણી:આહવાની બ્લડ બેંકમાં બ્લડ છૂટું પાડવાનું મશીન વસાવવા જિલ્લા કલેકટરને રજૂઆત

આહવા2 કલાક પહેલા
ડાંગ જિલ્લાનાં આહવમાં આવેલી સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં આદિવાસી પ્રજાની માંગણીઓને ધ્યાને રાખી બ્લડ બેંક ઉપલબ્ધ કરવામાં આવી છે.ગત મહિનામાં રાજ્યના મુખ્યમંત્રી દ્વારા આ બ્લડ બેંક ચાલુ કરવામાં આવી હતી. ડાંગ જિલ્લામાં પ્રથમ વખત બ્લડ બેંકની શરૂઆત થતા ડાંગ જિલ્લાનાં લોકોને હવે બ્લડ માટે અન્ય જિલ્લામાં જવું પડતુ નથી પરંતુ અહીં ડાંગ જિલ્લાની બ્લડ બેંકમાં ફક્ત હોલ બ્લડ જ ઉપલબ્ધ હોય છે અને ઘણાં દર્દીઓને હોલ બ્લડ ચડતુ નથી. જેથી તેઓને છૂટું પાડેલ હોલ બ્લડ ચડાવવાની જરૂરિયાત ઉભી થાય છે તેવા સંજોગોમાં છૂટું પાડેલુ હોલ બ્લડ માટે દર્દીનાં પરિવારજનોને વ્યારા, બીલીમોરા, અને વલસાડ સુધી દૂરનાં સ્થળે દોડવુ પડે છે.

સાથે દર્દીઓના પરિવારજનોને બ્લડ અંગેની માહિતી ન હોવાથી હેરાન થવું પડે છે ત્યારે આહવામાં આવેલ દંડકેશ્વર સ્વંયસેવક મંડળ દ્વારા મંગળવારે જિલ્લા કલેકટર એન.કે ડામોરને આવેદનપત્ર આપી આહવા સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં આવેલી બ્લડ બેંકમાં હોલ બ્લડ છૂટું પાડવાનું મશીન પણ ઉપલબ્ધ કરવામાં આવે, જેથી જિલ્લાનાં ગરીબ પરિવારોને અન્ય જિલ્લામાં જવુ ન પડે અને ડાંગ જિલ્લાનાં ગરીબ દર્દીઓને આહવા સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં જ બ્લડને લગતી તમામ સુવિધાઓ મળી રહે. જેથી ડાંગની બ્લડ બેંકમાં જ આ મશીન તાકીદે વસાવવા ડાંગ દંડકેશ્વર મંડળ દ્વારા કલેકટરને રજૂઆત કરી હતી.

