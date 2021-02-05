તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:સુબીર મામલતદારે મતદાતાની નોંધણી ન કરતા રાજ્ય ચૂંટણી આયોગને ફરિયાદ

આહવા13 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • આહવા તાલુકાની યાદીમાંથી મતદારની સુબીરમાં નોંધણી થતી નથી

ડાંગ જિલ્લાનાં એસ.સી. સમાજનાં એક મતદાર દ્વારા સુબીર તાલુકાની મતદાર યાદીમાં મતદાતા તરીકે નોંધણી કરવા માટે સુબીર તાલુકા સેવાસદનનાં મતદાર વિભાગ અને મામલતદારને અરજી કરી હતી પરંતુ કોઈક કારણોસર સુબીર મામલતદાર દ્વારા આ મતદાતાની નોંધણી ન કરાતા અરજદારે રાજ્ય ચૂંટણી આયોગ સહિત ઉચ્ચસ્તરે લેખિતમાં અરજી કરી ન્યાયની માંગણી કરી છે.ડાંગ જિલ્લાનાં આહવામાં રહેતા રાહુલભાઈ પોપટભાઈ બચ્છાવ દ્વારા નમૂના 1 (ક) મુજબ સુબીર તાલુકાનાં ધાણા ગામની મતદાર યાદીમાં નામ નોંધણી કરવા બાબતે સુબીર મામલતદારને અરજી કરી હતી.

આ શખસ દ્વારા આ પહેલા પણ નામ નોંધણી કરવા અંગે પુરાવા સાથે અરજી કરવામાં આવી હતી પરંતુ તેઓનું નામ કોઈક કારણોસર આહવા તાલુકાની મતદાર યાદીમાંથી સુબીર તાલુકાની યાદીમાં નોંધણી કરવામાં આવી નથી.રાહુલભાઈ બચ્છાવનું કહેવુ છે કે તેઓ 2018 વર્ષ પહેલા આહવામાં આવેલા ઇન્દિરા કોલોનીમાં રહેતા હતા પરંતુ 2019 બાદ તેઓ સુબીર તાલુકાનાં ધાણા ગામે રહેતા આવ્યા છે. તેઓ વ્યવસાયે કોન્ટ્રાક્ટર હોવાથી હાલ સુબીર તાલુકાનાં ધાણા ગામે ભાડેથી વસવાટ કરતા આવ્યા છે.

તેઓનું નામ આહવા તાલુકાની મતદાર યાદીમાં બોલાય છે. તેઓ દ્વારા આધારભૂત પુરાવા સાથે અરજી કર્યા બાદ પણ હજી સુધી સુબીર તાલુકાની મતદાર યાદીમાં તેઓને સમાવેશ કરવામાં આવ્યા નથી. એસી કેટેગરીમાં સમાવેશ પામેલા અરજદાર રાહુલભાઈ બચ્છાવ દ્વારા રાજ્ય ચૂંટણી આયોગને અરજી કરી જણાવ્યું છે કે હાલ મતદાર યાદી સુધારવા માટેનો કાર્યક્રમ ચાલી રહ્યો છે ત્યારે પંચાયત અધિનિયમની કલમ-20ની પેટા કલમ 3 અને 5 મુજબની પૂરેપૂરી સત્તા નિર્દિષ્ટ અધિકારીની પાસે હોય છે તેમ છતાં સુબીર તાલુકા મામલતદાર દ્વારા તેઓનું નામ મતદાર યાદીમાં સુધારણા કરેલ નથી.

જેથી આ બાબતે યોગ્ય પગલા ભરી ઘટતું કરવાની માંગણી કરી છે. અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, મતદાન કરવું તમામ મતદારોનો પોતાનો હક છે, પરંતુ જ્યારે એ હકથી જ વંચિત રહી જવાતું હોય ત્યારે પોતાના મતાધિકારનો ઉપયોગ ન કરી શકવાનો મતદારને વસવસો રહી જાય છે. સુબીરના મામલતદારે મતદારની અરજીને ધ્યાને નહીં લઇ યાદીમાં મતદાર તરીકે તેની નોંધણી કરી ન હોવાના કારણે મતદાનથી વંચિત નહીં રહી જવાય તે માટે રાહુલ બચ્છાવે પોતાનો મતાધિકાર મેળવવા રાજ્યપાલ સુધી ફરિયાદ કરવાની નોબત આવી છે. જોકે, આ બાબતે મામલતદાર કે વહીવટી તંત્ર ઘટતુ કરી યોગ્ય કાર્યવાહી કરે તો એક મતદાર પોતાનો મતાધિકારનો સરળતાથી ઉપયોગ કરી શકશે.

