દીપડાનો શિકાર:ડાંગના થોરપાડા-કડમાળની સીમમાં દીપડાએ ગાયનું મારણ કરતા ભય

આહવાએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • 15 દિવસથી દેખાતા દીપડાએ અંતે શિકાર કર્યાે
  • ‌વન વિભાગ દ્વારા પાંજરૂ મુકાય તેવી સ્થાનિકાેની માગ

ડાંગ જિલ્લાનાં ઉત્તર વન વિભાગ હસ્તકનાં પીપલાઈદેવી રેંજમાં ચીંચલી બીટનાં થોરપાડા-કડમાળ ગામનાં જંગલ વિસ્તારમાં દીપડાએ ગાયનું મારણ કરતા આ વિસ્તારમાં ભયનો માહોલ વ્યાપી ગયો છે. સ્થાનિક ગ્રામજનાેઅે ફાેરેસ્ટ દ્વારા પાંજરૂ મુકાય તેવી માગ કરી છે.

પ્રાપ્ત વિગતો મુજબ ડાંગ જિલ્લા ઉત્તર વન વિભાગ હસ્તકનાં પીપલાઈદેવી રેંજના ચીંચલી બીટના થોરપાડા-કડમાળ ગામનાં જંગલ વિસ્તારમાં દીપડાનો આતંક જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. સ્થાનિક આગેવાન સુરેશભાઈ ચૌધરીનાં જણાવ્યાનુસાર છેલ્લા 15 દિવસથી આ વિસ્તારમાં દીપડાની ચહલ પહલ જોવા મળી રહી છે.

એવામાં ગુરૂવારે કડમાળ ગામનાં પશુપાલક સીતારામ સોમાભાઈ ચૌધરીનાં પશુઓ ચરવા માટે પીપલાઈદેવી રેંજમાં ચીંચલી બીટનાં થોરપાડા-કડમાળનાં જંગલ વિસ્તારમાં ગયા હતા. આ જંગલ વિસ્તારમાં પશુપાલકની ગાય પર દીપડાએ હુમલો કરી તેનુ મારણ કરતા ચકચાર મચી ગઈ હતી. અહીં દીપડા દ્વારા ગાયનું મારણ કરતા આ વિસ્તારમાં ભયનો માહોલ ફેલાઈ ગયો હતો. આ દીપડો અન્ય પાળતુ પશુઓનું મારણ ન કરે તે માટે સ્થાનિક વન વિભાગની ટીમ દ્વારા પાંજરૂ ગોઠવી દીપડાને પકડી અન્યત્ર જંગલ વિસ્તારમાં છોડે તેવી લોકમાંગ ઉઠી છે.

પશુપાલકે મને બનાવની જાણ કરી નથી
આ બનાવની જાણ હજુ સુધી મને પશુપાલક દ્વારા કરવામાં આવી નથી, તેમ છતાં હું તાત્કાલિક ધોરણે ચીંચલી બીટમાં તપાસનાં અર્થે વનકર્મીઓની ટીમ મોકલુ છું. વધુમાં દીપડા દ્વારા જો ગાયનું મારણ કરાયું હશે તો સ્થળ તપાસ કરી પશુપાલકને વળતર મળે તેવી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરાશે. - મિત્તલ પટેલ, આરએફઓ, પીપલાઈદેવી રેંજ, ઉત્તર વન વિભાગ

વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

