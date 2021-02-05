તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહિલા દિવસ વિશેષ:અનેક વર્ષો એકધારી મહેનત બાદ ગોલ્ડન ગર્લ સરિતાએ સફળતા પ્રાપ્ત કરી, 2010માં પહેલીવાર 25 હજારનું ઇનામ મળ્યું હતું

આહવા43 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: હિતેષ સોનવણે
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 2014માં નેશનલમાં બ્રોન્ઝ મેડલ મળ્યું, 2015માં સિલ્વર અને 2016માં ગોલ્ડ મેડલ મળ્યું
  • મહિલાઓ પોતાના કાંડાનું કૌવત બતાવી વિશ્વ સમક્ષ પોતાને સાબિત કરવા સક્ષમઃ સરિતા ગાયકવાડ

ડાંગ એક્સપ્રેસ અને ગોલ્ડન ગર્લ તરીકે જાણીતી ડાંગ જિલ્લાના ખરાડી આંબા ગામે રહેતી સરિતા ગાયકવાડ વિશે આમ તો ઘણું લખાયું છે. રાષ્ટ્રીય ક્ષેત્રે તેમણે ઘણા એવોર્ડ અને સન્માન મેળવ્યા છે. આજે વિશ્વ આખું મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી કરી રહ્યું છે ત્યારે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય ક્ષેત્રે ખ્યાતિ મેળવનાર ગોલ્ડન ગર્લ સરિતા ગાયકવાડે પોતાના અનુભવો વર્ણવ્યા હતા અને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આજે દુનિયાને તેમની ઝળહળતી સફળતા દેખાઈ રહી છે તે એકાએક હાંસલ નથી થઈ તેની માટે તેમણે અનેક વર્ષો એકધારી મહેનત કરી છે. આ સાથે જ તેમણે મહિલાઓ પોતાના કાંડાનું કૌવત બતાવી વિશ્વ સમક્ષ પોતાને સાબિત કરવા સક્ષમ હોવાની વાત કહી છે. સરિતા ગાયકવાડને પહેલીવાર ખેલમહાકુંભમાં 25 હજારનું ઇનામ મળ્યું હતું.

લોકોની સેવા કરવી જોઇએ તેથી મે પોલીસ ખાતુ જોઇન કર્યું
સરિતા ગાયકવાડે મહિલાઓને પ્રોત્સાહિત કરતા દિવ્યભાસ્કરને જણાવ્યું છેકે, મહિલાઓ પાછળ નથી. દરેક ક્ષેત્રમાં મહિલાઓ આગળ છે. તો આપણે પગભર થઇ શકીએ તેવું કરવું જોઇએ. મહેનત કરતા રહેવી જોઇએ, સફળતા તો જરૂર મળશે. જે રીતે સરહદ પર આપણા આર્મીના જવાનો ભારતની સુરક્ષા કરે છે તેવી જ રીતે મને પણ લાગ્યું કે મારે પણ લોકોની સેવા કરવી જોઇએ તેથી મે ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટ જોઇન કર્યું છે.

સરકાર તરફથી બધુ મળતું ગયું
આવા નાના વિસ્તારમાંથી એથ્લેટિક્સ તરીકે ઓળખ મેળવવામાં ઘણી મુશ્કેલી હોય છે, પરંતુ હું ખોખોની રમતમાંથી એથ્લેટિક્સમાં આવી છું અને એ સમયે ગુજરાતમાં એથ્લેટિક્સ માટે ઘણા ગ્રાઉન્ડ બની રહ્યાં હતા. મારી માટે કેટલીક મુશ્કેલીઓ હતી પરંતુ સરકારે મને સહાય કરી. મારી માટે એથ્લેટિક્સના શૂઝ લેવા અઘરા હતા કારણ કે તેની કિંમત 25થી 30 હજારની હોય છે. પરંતુ સરકાર તરફથી બધુ મળતું ગયું.

મને 25 હજાર રૂપિયાનું પ્રથમ વખત ઇનામ મળ્યું હતું
સૌથી પહેલા ગામડામાં જે પણ રમતો રમાતી તેમાં ભાગ લેતી અને એ પછી હું હોસ્ટેલમાં ગઇ. 2005થી મે સ્પોર્ટ્સમાં કારકિર્દી બનાવવાનું વિચાર્યું. 2005થી 2010 સુધી હું ખોખો રમી હતી. બાદમાં મે પોતાની રીતે કંઇ કરવાનું વિચાર્યું અને 2010માં તત્કાલિન મુખ્યમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ ખેલ મહાકુંભની શરૂઆત કરી હતી. જેમાં મે જિલ્લામાં 5 ઇવેન્ટમાં ભાગ લીધો હતો અને ફર્સ્ટ રહી હતી. જેમાં મને 25 હજાર રૂપિયાનું પ્રથમ વખત ઇનામ મળ્યું હતું. એ 25 હજાર રૂપિયાથી મે વિચારી લીધું કે આમને ભણવામાં અને ખેલમાં ઘણા મદદરૂપ થશે.

2018માં મને એશિયન ગેમ્સમાં મને તક મળી હતી
હું સ્ટેટ લેવલે ખેલ મહાકુંભમાં રમી અને તેમાં 2 ઇવેન્ટમાં ફર્સ્ટ રહી. ત્યાં પણ મને મેડલ આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું. ત્યારે મને લાગ્યું કે એથ્લેટિક્સ ગેમમાં કારકિર્દી બનાવી શકું છું. 2012માં નડિયાદમાં એકેડમી જોઇન કરી અને ત્યાં એથ્લેટિક્સમાં સારું પ્રદર્શન કર્યું હતું. જેના કારણે સરકાર માટે ખાસ કેરેલાથી કોચ લાવી. 2 વર્ષ પ્રેક્ટિસ કરી હું સ્ટેપ બાય સ્ટેપ આગળ વધી. 2014માં નેશનલમાં બ્રોન્ઝ મેડલ મળ્યું, 2015માં સિલ્વર અને 2016માં ગોલ્ડ મેડલ મળ્યું હતું. બાદમાં મારું પંજાબ ખાતે ઇન્ડિયન ટીમમાં સિલેક્શન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. 2018માં મને એશિયન ગેમ્સમાં મને તક મળી હતી.

દેશનું નામ રોશન કર્યુ
ખેલમહાકુંભથી રાષ્ટ્રીય સ્તરે ચમકનારી સરિતાએ એશિયન ગેમ્સની 400 મીટર 4/4 રનિંગ સ્પર્ધામાં ગોલ્ડ મેડલ મેળવ્યો હતો. આ ગોલ્ડ મેડલ સરિતાનો બીજો આંતરાષ્ટ્રીય ગોલ્ડ મેડલ છે. પર્વતીય હારમાળાઓ વચ્ચે આવેલા ગુજરાતના છેવાડાના જિલ્લાની દીકરી સરિતા ગાયકવાડે એશિયાન ગેમ્સ 2018માં કાંઠુ કાઢીને દેશને ગોલ્ડ મેડલ અપાવીને ગૌરવ વધાર્યું હતું.

રોજના 5 કલાક મહેનત કરતી
સરિતાએ કહ્યું હતું પોતાની સિધ્ધિ મેળવવા માટે લગાતાર 6 વર્ષની સખત મહેનત રહી છે. દિવસનાં 5 કલાક સખત વર્કઆઉટ કરતી હતી. પોતાની રમતમાં સતત આવેલા સુધારા માટે અનેક કોચનો પણ મહત્વનો ફાળો છે. શાળા કક્ષાએ વાંસદાના ગણપતભાઈ મ્હાલા, મોહન સર ત્યારબાદ ખાસ કરીને કેપ્ટન અઝીમોન સરની કોચીંગે ખાસ ભાગ ભજવ્યો છે.

