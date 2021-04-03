તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચાદર ટ્રેક:વિરમગામ અને અમદાવાદના યુવાનોએ લદ્દાખના ચાદર ટ્રેક પર તિરંગો લહેરાવ્યો

વિરમગામએક કલાક પહેલા
  • યુવાનોએ ચાદર ટ્રેક પર માઇનસ 30 ડિગ્રી તાપમાનમાં રહ્યા

લદ્દાખના જાંસ્કારની ખીણમાં આવેલો ચાદર ટ્રેક લોકો આકર્ષણનું કેન્દ્ર હોવાનું હોવાથી લોકો મોટી સંખ્યામાં ત્યાં લોકો ફરવા માટે આવે છે. ચાદર ટ્રેક કોઈ રસ્તો નથી પણ તે એક નદી છે. શિયાળાની સિઝનમાં નદીમાં રહેલુ પાણી બરફ બની જાય છે અને જોનાર લોકોએ એવું જ લાગે છે કે, પહાડ પર બરફની ચાદર પાથરવામાં આવી છે. તેથી આ ટ્રેકને ચાદર ટ્રેક નામ અપાયું છે.

શિયાળામાં નદીનું પાણીનું થીજીને બરફ બનતું હોવાથી લોકો તેનો ઉપયોગ રસ્તા તરીકે કરે છે. તાજેતરમાં જ અમદાવાદથી 9 અને વિરમગામ 1 યુવાન એમ કુલ 10 યુવાનો લદ્દાખના ચાદર ટ્રેક પર ગયા હતા. વિરમગામના ગોકુલ પટેલ સહિત અમદાવાદના યુવાનોએ લદ્દાખના ચાદર ટ્રેક પર તિરંગો લહેરાવ્યો હતો. લદ્દાખના ચાદર ટ્રેક પર ગયેલા વિરમગામના ગોકુલ પટેલે જણાવ્યુ હતુ કે, લદ્દાખનો ચાદર ટ્રેક એક મુશ્કેલ ટ્રેક માનવામાં આવે છે. અમે 10 યુવાનો લદ્દાખના ચાદર ટ્રેકના નેરક પોઇન્ટ સુધી પહોંચવામાં સફળ રહ્યા હતા. જ્યા અમે તિરંગો લહેરાવ્યો હતો. અમે કુલ 5 દિવસ સુધી ચાદર ટ્રેક પર માઇનસ 30 ડિગ્રી તાપમાન કરતા પણ ઓછા તાપમાનમાં પસાર કર્યા હતા.

આ દરમ્યાન નદીમાં પાણી વહેતુ હોવાથી અને સ્નો ફોલ ચાલુ હોવાથી ખુબ જ મુશ્કેલીનો સામનો કરવો પડ્યો હતો. પરંતુ મુશ્કેલીઓ વચ્ચે પણ હિમ્મત હાર્યા વગર મજબુત મનોબળથી અમે લદ્દાખના ચાદર ટ્રેક પર 5 દિવસ પસાર કર્યા હતા. આ અનુભવ ખુબ જ યાદગાર રહ્યો હતો.

